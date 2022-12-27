Read full article on original website
Video of Goshen officer playing catch with little boy goes viral
The person who took the video says the boy often throws around the ball outside by himself but on Thursday he got some company.
Crowd gathers for Kirk Cameron's controversial book reading at Scarsdale Public Library
Actor Kirk Cameron was in Westchester Friday to promote his new children's book that has garnered controversy over its theme. Hundreds of parents brought their kids to the Scarsdale Public Library as Cameron held multiple book readings. The “Growing Pains” star railed against schools and other public institutions teaching about...
'Eviction epidemic:' Bridgeport grandmother facing removal from only home she's ever known
A Bridgeport grandmother is facing eviction from what she says is the only home that she has ever known, and she's hoping her story will help others. "I'm here with my three children and my three grandchildren and I don't want to leave," Karyn Timmons says. Timmons claims that she...
"I went to get help and you ended up killing her." Bronx woman recalls painful death of 2-year-old foster child
Jasmine Smallwood is trying to figure out how to move forward without 2-year-old foster daughter Alana Tate.
Bronx mother blames illness on mold and rodent problem at her Edenwald Houses apartment
A Bronx woman claims that mold in her bathroom along with rodents scampering through her apartment are to blame for making her sick.
Don Jose Mexican Restaurant opens in Yonkers
The owners, Renan Rojos, Jose Cruz Ramirez, and Armundo Dominguez, are all from Puebla, Mexico and they're ready to bring their country's hospitality to all who visit the restaurant.
First responders pay respect to fallen co-worker killed by alleged drunk driver
Services were held for Lisa Sillins at the Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Rhinebeck.
Former NYPD detective from Goshen accused of abandoning 9 dogs in freezing temperatures
A former NYPD detective from Goshen is accused of leaving three dogs outside in below freezing temperatures for days while six more were left behind to almost freeze in his garage. “Every one of them had hypothermia already. They would’ve never made it through the night,” said Gene Hecht with...
Warwick mom thanks first responders for rescuing 5-year-old stuck in tree
The 5-year-old boy, Will, was playing in the woods near their house on Chardavoyne Road when his leg got stuck in a tree that he was climbing and was turning blue.
Brooklyn woman charged with murder of her father, attempted murder of younger sister
A Brooklyn woman is facing murder charges in the death of her own father who police say was stabbed multiple times Thursday morning.
NYPD arrests daughter in connection to fatal stabbing of father in Bensonhurst
The NYPD has arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino in connection to a fatal stabbing in Bensonhurst. She is the daughter of the 61-year-old victim who was pronounced dead and the sibling of the 19-year-old who is currently in critical condition. The incident took place on Thursday morning just before 6 a.m.,...
Police: Father charged in killing of his 4-month-old child
A Brooklyn father has been placed under arrest for the killing of his infant child, according to the NYPD.
VIDEO: Armed men hold up Brooklyn homeowner in one of four citywide robberies
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspected armed men connected to at least four robberies, including three in Brooklyn.
NYPD: Suspects ambush teenagers with blunt, sharp weapons in the Bronx
Authorities are searching for suspects wanted for brutally attacking two teenagers in the Bronx.
'I’m not allowing anyone to get away with killing my son.' Family of slain Union City teen demands justice
Police say Allen Flores died on Dec. 20 after an altercation that involved four other teens on the corner of Bergen Line Avenue and 40th Street in Union City.
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday.
NYPD: 17-year-old girl arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Bronx teen
Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in the Bronx back in November.
Police: Bank robbed at Kohl's Plaza Shopping Mall Holmdel; suspect at large
The robbery happened at the Valley National Bank at the Kohl's Plaza Shopping Mall.
2 men charged with murder in deadly Spring Valley stabbing
Two men are now facing charges in a deadly stabbing in Spring Valley on Thursday morning. Luis Pinduisaca-Villa, 52, was found dead just after 1 a.m., lying in the road near Johnson Street. Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, 40, have both been charged with second-degree murder. Both suspects have...
Police: Teen charged in shooting of 14-year-old in Jersey City
Police say the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive. Authorities say that the 14-year-old was shot in the left thigh.
