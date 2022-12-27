Read full article on original website
Mississippi Department of Transportation highlights statewide projects
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is highlighting projects across the state, as the year comes to a close. “Corridor V” in Itawamba County is one of those highlighted projects. The $81 million project will build a four-lane highway known as State Route 76. Completion of...
Beautiful First Day of 2023
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The first day of 2023 will be beautiful, but things turn more unsettled on Monday and Tuesday. TONIGHT: Aside from some low clouds, calm and cool conditions. Patchy fog is possible late tonight, so be careful if you’re traveling after New Year’s Eve celebrations. You may want to grab a light jacket if you’re heading out. Low near 51°.
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher...
Rain sticking around for the new year
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It has been a wet end to our week. Rain began this morning and will continue on into the overnight hours. More rain is in the forecast for the beginning of the new year. FRIDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage with rain showers will be continuing through the...
A wet and almost warm New Year
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- 2022 is expecting to end with a few showers in the forecast and so does the beginning of 2023. Hopefully you asked for rain gear this Christmas!. THURSDAY NIGHT: Thursday started off with a few showers across northern Mississippi. Since, cloud coverage has stayed partly cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours. That cloud coverage will be building back in overnight. Temperatures tonight fall into the middle 50s.
