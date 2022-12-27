ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Former 4-star Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle transfers to Utah

LOS ANGELES — As Utah prepares for the Rose Bowl against Penn State, the program got some welcome news Friday morning. Former Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle announced on Twitter that he was transferring to Utah for his last season of eligibility. In his tweet, Battle said: "To a new year.. With new beginnings #GoUtes."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Morgan Scalley Reflects On Growth Of Utah Football

LOS ANGELES- Morgan Scalley, much like head coach Kyle Whittingham, found a landing spot at Utah and pretty much never left. He started his journey with the Utes as a top-tier safety from 2001-2004. Scalley moved on for a year in 2005 but came back in 2006 as an administrative assistant while he wrapped up a master’s degree in business and the rest as they say, is history. Utah’s defensive coordinator has been a part of every major modern moment for the Utes and can’t help but reflect on the monumental growth of Utah football.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Spencer Johnson's return sparks BYU to 20-point win over Pacific in WCC opener

PROVO — Welcome back, Spencer Johnson. BYU's most experienced player poured in 15 points off the bench in his return from injury, and Jaxson Robinson had a career-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Cougars rolled to a 69-49 win at Pacific in their West Coast Conference opener Thursday night at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California.
PROVO, UT
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

The 10 most-read KSL.com articles of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — While COVID-19 continues to factor into many people's lives, the world felt a little closer to a pre-pandemic normal in 2022. President Joe Biden declared an end to the term "pandemic" in September, though, the U.S. brought back its free rapid testing program again this month. Despite the lingering coronavirus, travel and crowd sizes returned to levels previously seen in 2019.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts

This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws

Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

What layoffs mean for Utah’s tech industry

Utah tech companies have been struggling and laying off staff after years of meteoric growth. In 2022, at least 15 Utah companies — 11 in the last three months of the year, or “Q4″ in corporate-speak — have laid off staff, according to the tech layoff tracker layoffs.fyi.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy