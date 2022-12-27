Arkansas sports betting at record levels
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sports betting in Arkansas is setting revenue records, despite being in place for less than a year.
According to a spokesperson for the state Department of Finance and Administration, in November more than $30.5 million was bet on sports in Arkansas. The amount made November the most significant month in the state’s history for sports betting.Saracen Casino launches new million-dollar slot machine
Previously October had been the largest month, with $26.87 million in wagers, beating September’s then-record $21.18 million figure. The November amount more than doubles the June figure for $12.6 million in bets.
Breaking down the figures for October, $20,728,897 was bet on sports using mobile apps, while the remaining $6.1 million was bet in person at the state’s three casinos. Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff led with $13,946,378 bet on sports, with the majority, $13.16 million, wagered via Saracen’s sports betting app.
DFA reports that more than $124 million has been wagered on sporting events since Jan. 1.
Online sports betting first came to Arkansas in March after a ruling by the Arkansas Racing Commission. Before that, sports wagers could only be made on casino property.Pope County casino sees progress, still waiting on litigation and possible ballot measure
