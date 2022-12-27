Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
New Year’s Eve road closures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect road closers in Downtown Memphis for New Year’s Eve. MPD will be directing traffic at Front Street and Beale Street, Danny Thomas Boulevard and M.L.K Avenue, and B.B. King and Peabody Place. Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, there will be several road closures...
actionnews5.com
Preps underway for a safe New Year’s Eve on Beale Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest New Year’s Eve party in Memphis will be down on historic Beale Street. Starting bright and early Saturday morning, crews will start to build the scaffolding that will hold the DJ booth and the disco ball that will be raised up at midnight.
actionnews5.com
Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman drove to a fire station with a gunshot wound Friday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department responded to a call at 4:49 a.m. at the fire station on Millington Road. It is unclear where the woman was shot. She was taken to Regional One...
actionnews5.com
Nearly 50 seniors displaced after fire, how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Water streamed down the building of Feels Like Home, an independent senior community in Hickory Hill. It wasn’t from Friday’s rain but from a massive Memphis Fire Department presence, after a fire Thursday night left the building at a total loss. The fire claimed...
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 3 shot after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Whitehaven where four people were shot. One man lost his life and three others were shot on East Brooks Road at 2 a.m. on Friday. According to MPD, the man was found dead on the scene. The other...
actionnews5.com
Attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Saddle Creek parking lot
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping at Saddle Creek on Friday night. Officers responded to the scene at 8:00 p.m. on 7615 West Farmington Boulevard, according to police. Police say two male suspects physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter a vehicle...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County government to host two water giveaways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security in partnership with Kroger delta division will distribute bottles of water on Thursday at two locations:. Lightfoot Farms - 7422 Ward Road, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Shelby County Fire Department Fire Station #62 - 4647...
actionnews5.com
MLGW works to upgrade old equipment and prevent future problems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW ended the Boil Water Advisory on Thursday. The utility said service had been restored to all 258,000 customers who aren’t still dealing with broken pipes inside their homes. A utility spokesperson said crews repaired a total of 50 broken water mains, far more than...
actionnews5.com
Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee in East Memphis makes water pumping system using bottled water to keep serving customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the city was under that boil water advisory, some businesses got creative to serve their customers. Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee, formerly known as Ugly Mug Coffee, at the corner of Perkins Extended and Poplar Avenue has been running their store solely on bottled water to keep the coffee flowing!
actionnews5.com
1 person dead after shooting in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a shooting in North Memphis Thursday morning. According to MFD dispatch, a person was found dead on the scene around 1:46 a.m.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday. The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street. Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is crime scene tape around the area with a large...
actionnews5.com
1 person dead, 2 critical in fire at assisted living facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire that has left 1 person dead and 2 in critical condition on Thursday night. Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat says multiple people had to be rescued from a fire at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences on Kirby Road.
actionnews5.com
MLGW lifts boil water advisory
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for all of its customers. The advisory has been in place since freezing temperatures caused pressure to dwindle, mainly due to pipe bursts across the city. MLGW customers are suggested to do the following...
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a young man that took place Wednesday night. WMPD responded to a shooting on Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue on Dec. 28 at 10:54 p.m. Officers arrived after the shooting and found a man, Samuel...
actionnews5.com
Child shot in Raleigh, 4 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was shot Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened on James Road in Raleigh around 6 a.m. Police arrived to find a child who had been shot. That victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. Officers...
actionnews5.com
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible early next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early next week, another storm system will move across the region. This system has potential to produce showers with strong to severe thunderstorms across the area Monday night into early Tuesday. Damaging gusts and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding are the main threats,...
actionnews5.com
4 in hospital after two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash took place on Winchester Road Wednesday evening. Police say that officers responded to the crash at 5:20 p.m. near Goodlett Road. Police say one adult is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital. Two other adults...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Suspect wanted in Dollar General shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting that took place at a Dollar General on December 18, according to police. Officers responded to the shoplifting at 12:10 p.m. at the Dollar General on 4546 Millbranch Road. The suspect entered the store and went to the rear...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one victim on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting at 1:31 p.m. at EZ Express Food Market at 1441 Dellwood Avenue. One male was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition,...
actionnews5.com
Fatal fire leaves 1 dead, 2 injured at senior living facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire that left one 72-year-old dead and two in critical condition on Thursday night. Feels like Home Senior Lifestyle Residence spokesperson Jae Henderson says the two hospitalized seniors are in stable condition. “We are heartbroken at the loss of life...
