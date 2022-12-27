Read full article on original website
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you. A massive warm-up will be coming across New York to kick off the new year and will be well above normal temperatures for much of the state. According to the National Weather Service in...
Please Stop Doing This At Wegmans In New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 and move into 2023, let's all make a collective New Year's resolution to stop doing this while out shopping at Wegmans. If fact, if you could stop doing it at Wegmans, Tops, Market in the Square, or any other grocery store and department store that would be great.
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns
Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
2022 One Of The Snowiest Year In Buffalo History
After this weekend's blizzard and just weeks after our Thanksgiving weekend Lake Effect snow event you probably think we got a lot of snow here in Western New York. Well, you would be 100% correct. It turns out that before we say goodbye to the year 2022 this weekend, this...
A Flooding Disaster Coming For New York State?
The snow has stopped and the winds are not gusting in Western New York. As dump trucks and loaders fill the streets of the Buffalo area, a new problem may be just around the corner. The spat between the Mayor of Buffalo and the Erie County Executive has shown the...
New York Police On Alert This Weekend
The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
First Legal Adult-Use Marijuana Dispensary Opens In New York State
Finally. FINALLY! The first legal adult-use cannabis retail dispensary has opened in New York State. The first sale occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, which is owned by Housing Works, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Housing Works is the largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization and the largest community-based HIV/AIDS service organization in the United States. The organization provides services and support for people in New York City who are living with HIV/AIDS, are homeless, formerly incarcerated, and justice-involved individuals.
Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?
As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY
If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Where People Can Pick Up Abandoned Vehicles In Western New York
Buffalo and Western New York continue to dig out after a generational blizzard over the weekend. Many people got stuck on the roads across Western New York and had to abandon their vehicles on the roads after they got stuck. So where can people go to pick up their vehicles?
10,000 Customers Still Without Power In Buffalo Area Due To Blizzard
With temperatures still below freezing, at least 10,000 Buffalo and Western New York residents are still without power. Some have been left in the dark for three days due to the destruction caused by the blizzard. The high today will only be around 27 degrees and there will be snow this morning.
Critical Storm Updates And Vital Information From Towns Around WNY
As we enter into day four of winter storm Elliott and the blizzard it brought to Western New York, some progress is being made. Here are some critical storm updates for the morning of Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The National Weather Service says WNY should brace for one more day of snow.
Here’s How To Get Your Abandoned Vehicle Back After Blizzard In WNY
Many people who were out driving when the blizzard first started found themselves in danger and were forced to leave their cars and walk to shelter. Some people disregarded the travel bans and found themselves in the same situation. No matter the reason you ended up leaving your car, you're probably stressed out right now, trying to figure out how to get it back.
Buffalo Has Commanding Lead For New York Golden Snowball Award
It has been a wild start to the snow season here in New York and every year one lucky (or unlucky) city takes home the Golden Snowball award for getting the most snow during the winter season. The Golden Snowball Award is a competition that puts the five major cities...
Many In New York State Will See More Money In Their Paychecks Starting Today
Starting today many workers in New York State will get a raise. Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. It's crazy that many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low.
More Than 60 Dead Across Country From Blizzard
As more parts of the country begin to dig out and clean up from the massive winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country, authorities are coming to grips with the totality of the loss that we're feeling in our communities. The extremely high winds, bitter temperatures, and...
New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York
The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
