The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff
Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
This Abandoned South Carolina Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
South Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana
One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
The most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans
Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023
The Midwest is familiar with Meijer stores, but there’s a new kind of Meijer store opening two new locations soon. Meijer Grocery stores will have a whole new look and a different concept from traditional Meijer supercenters. These scaled-down stores will test the theory that bigger doesn’t always mean better.
Buried in snow, semi-truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Vivian, SD — Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens of semi-truck drivers and staff to shelter at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop for several days until their trucks could be uncovered. Tim Pletten, the general manager at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, told FOX Weather conditions started rapidly deteriorating on Dec. 12. Extremely strong wind gusts created drifting snow shutting down major highways on Dec. 14, including...
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
One buck, two sets of antlers. Deer hunter’s harvest brings rare surprise
Mike Lewis recently had the type of hunt that … well, you just don’t see this everyday. That’s because Lewis, while bowhunting in the northwest corner of Missouri, shot one buck and came up with two racks of antler. Right about now, most hunters are doing the...
Pink snow spells serious trouble for water in the western US
The algae’s appearance on snow has earned it nicknames ranging from watermelon snow to glacier blood. Sarah Mosquera/High Country NewsResearchers are trying to understand what drives snow algal blooms and how they could alter water supplies.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night
The 18-year-old collided with a chairlift tower at the base of the slope
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
The Weather Channel
Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South
Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
Ice Volcanoes Have Already Formed on Lake Superior in December 2022
Ice Volcanoes are a special feature on the Great Lakes that generally form later in the winter when the ice levels have had a chance to grow over the lakes. However early in the winter of 2022-2023, in the first week of December, the first ice volcanoes on Lake Superior have been photographed.
Falling Mississippi River Waters Reveal Rare Ancient Lion Remains
The more the Mississippi River waters fall due to drought, the more we're learning about the past. The most recent discovery in the river is a rare lion that once roamed America thousands of years ago. I first saw this shared in a short video by The Weather Channel showing...
Incredible photos show homes on Lake Erie encased in ice following holiday blizzard
Looking eerily like a snowy scene from the movie "Frozen," waterfront homes in the aptly-named Crystal Beach were encased in ice following a blizzard that pummeled the area over the holiday weekend. The community is located in Fort Erie, a town adjacent to Lake Erie in Ontario, Canada. The National...
KFYR-TV
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
