Indiana State

Daily Mail

Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff

Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
MAINE STATE
KISS 106

The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana

One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

Buried in snow, semi-truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop

Vivian, SD — Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.  Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens of semi-truck drivers and staff to shelter at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop for several days until their trucks could be uncovered. Tim Pletten, the general manager at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, told FOX Weather conditions started rapidly deteriorating on Dec. 12. Extremely strong wind gusts created drifting snow shutting down major highways on Dec. 14, including...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Weather Channel

Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
MANDAN, ND
Kalamazoo, MI
