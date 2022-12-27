Read full article on original website
2 Arrested After Allegedly Making Death Threats Toward Tulsa Family
Tulsa Police have arrested two people after they allegedly made death threats to a Tulsa family. Tulsa Police said on Friday at around 4:15 p.m., an 11-year-old ran into a QuikTrip near East 21st Street and Memorial Drive and told employees that one of the suspects was in a nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and had threatened to kill their family.
News On 6
Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa
One person was shot and killed overnight following a chase and shootout with police in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they received a call to assist Lighthorse Police at around 3:29 a.m. Saturday. A Lighthorse officer initiated a traffic stop near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive. Tulsa...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man with warrants for domestic assault, obstructing officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thursday night, the Tulsa Police Department arrested a wanted man for domestic assault by choking and obstructing officers after the victim called police for help. Just before 8 p.m., TPD says it received a call from the victim who told them that her partner, Irvin...
KTUL
Couple allegedly threatens violent acts to 11-year-old, family at Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they have made arrests for threatening an act of violence to a family. On Dec. 30 around 4:15 p.m., police say an 11-year-old ran into a Quik Trip near 21st and Memorial and told employees that Ayden was in her nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and was going to kill her family.
Deadly officer-involved shooting prompts road closure
Tulsa Police Department along with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police are working a overnight fatal officer-involved shooting after the suspect refused to follow commands.
KTUL
Armed suspect shot, killed in overnight officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department reported an overnight officer-involved shooting on Dec. 31. On Saturday at 3:30 a.m., dispatch says they received a call for assistance from the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department. A Lighthorse officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near 8100...
KTUL
Luther Police K9 helps in arrest of two people for possession of drugs
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — With the help of their K-9 Kodi, Luther Police arrested two people after they were found with narcotics in their possession. Around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, a Luther officer pulled over Cody Barnes of Wellston for two traffic violations in the are of 3rd and Main. K-9 Kodi was deployed and alerted the officer that the vehicle had narcotics in it.
Tulsa man charged for leaving threatening voicemail, possession of loaded gun in federal facility
TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed a Tulsa man, Zachariah Kade McGuire, 31, was charged for leaving a voicemail threatening to “murder people” at the Ernest Childers Outpatient Clinic, a facility that serves veterans in Tulsa, then showing up at the clinic with a loaded gun.
News On 6
Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Being Found In Coweta
An inmate from a facility in McAlester escaped and was on the run for more than 12 hours. He is back in custody Friday. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said they captured Shelby Goodnight in Coweta Friday afternoon. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said five agencies worked to locate Goodnight,...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic
Zachariah Kade McGuire is charged in a federal court for the incident in November 2022 after he tried to get an appointment.
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested, accused of assaulting Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol after he allegedly fought a trooper and ran Thursday. Tulsa police said they assisted on the call near East 36th Street North and Lewis. TPD said OHP were conducting a traffic stop when the suspect and...
news9.com
OHP Conducting DUI Checkpoints Across The State For New Year's Weekend
OHP (Oklahoma Highway Patrol) troopers are conducting checkpoints across Oklahoma, including in Muskogee, as they look for impaired drivers this New Year’s weekend. State troopers said they use statistics to determine trouble areas and help pick locations perfect for checkpoints. Troopers pull about six cars off to the side...
Search Underway In Wagoner County For Walkaway Inmate
Deputies in Wagoner County are searching for an inmate that walked away from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Friday. 32-year-old Shelby Goodnight was spotted near Highway 51 and 353rd East Ave on Friday around noon. Law enforcement is searching the area with k9 units. The Oklahoma Department of...
KTUL
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Financial Crimes Unit of the Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest who could be involved in a stolen check investigation. Police say the woman is suspected of altering a stolen check and attempting to cash it at a local department store.
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities look for 2 people who set fire to north Tulsa dispensary
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are asking the public for help to identify people who were caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a north Tulsa dispensary. TFD said the arson happened on Dec. 18 around 2 a.m. at 3 Leafs Dispensary near...
Broken Arrow residents upset about recent break-ins, vandalism
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Homeowners in the New Bedford II and II neighborhood are upset about a recent string of car break-ins and incidents of vandalism – in a community they take care to maintain. Security video from one of those homeowners captured four people in hooded sweatshirts...
kggfradio.com
Caney Police Request Help To Identify Person of Interest
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest. The images were taken at the Caney Dollar General and are in connection to an apparent theft. Caney PD asks that if you have any information that might lead to the identification of the person please call them at 620-879-2141. You can remain anonymous.
