Tom Brady, 45, is about to mark his first Christmas after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, and unfortunately he can’t be with his three children that day since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an away game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with,” Tom said about missing Christmas this year on the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “And I think that’s what life’s about,” he added.

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO