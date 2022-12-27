Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job
The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
Tom Brady Comments on Possible Rob Gronkowski Reunion in Tampa Bay
Bucs' quarterback, Tom Brady, spoke about Rob Gronkowski possibly coming back on his recent Let's Go! podcast.
Carolina Panthers: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers Week 17 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a 6-9 team vs. a 7-8 team. Yet somehow, it is a crucial NFC South matchup with major playoff ramifications. With that as the backdrop for Panthers-Buccaneers, let’s make some bold Week 17 Panthers predictions. The Panthers’...
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
Tom Brady and son Benjamin soak up the sun in sweet poolside pic
He might have seven Super Bowl championships under his belt, but Tom Brady’s latest Instagram proves he has other wins to smile about. On Dec. 30, the Tampa Bay quarterback took to Instagram story to share a couple of pictures of him and his son Benjamin basking in the post-Christmas season.
Packers Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
Tom Brady Reveals When He’ll Celebrate Christmas With His Kids As He Prepares For Dec. 25 Game
Tom Brady, 45, is about to mark his first Christmas after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, and unfortunately he can’t be with his three children that day since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an away game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with,” Tom said about missing Christmas this year on the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “And I think that’s what life’s about,” he added.
Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return
Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
One big reason why Patriots should pump brakes on Bill O'Brien returning
The Matt Patricia era has gone so horrendously wrong for the New England Patriots that Bill O’Brien’s possible return is being treated like the second coming of Andy Reid right now. In comparison to Patricia, O’Brien really is the crème de la crème of offensive coordinators, but let’s...
Kyle Van Noy’s unflattering comments about Bill Belichick might explain a lot
Kyle Van Noy had some positive things to say about Chargers coach Brandon Staley’s approach to player relationships, which stood out next to his comments about Bill Belichick.
Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
