A new floral business has taken root in Hollister and business owner Laney Vivo looks forward to growing in the community. The Stemmery, located at 2045 S Business Highway 65, opened to the public on Nov. 17. Vivo said she and her husband, who is a golf course builder and designer, moved to the area because he was working on a project for Johnny Morris.

HOLLISTER, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO