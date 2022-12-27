ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bransontrilakesnews.com

New thrift store opens in Merriam Woods

A new thrift store has opened in Merriam Woods. Ellen’s Corner Thrift Store has opened in the building next to Beer 30 on State Highway 176; which also houses M & D Cleaning. The store will feature a wide variety of items from clothing and bedding to musical instruments and chainsaws.
MERRIAM WOODS, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Entertainment to start the New Year, a look ahead at 2023

As Ozark Mountain Christmas continues through Jan. 7, 2023, there are still several places around Branson who will be open and welcoming guests during the first week of the New Year. Grand Country Music Hall. —Grand Country’s Amazing Pets will offer a 10 a.m. showtimes on Sunday, Jan. 1 and...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
OZARK, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

2023 SuperRigs calendar features Branson locations

The 40th Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar, titled a Big Honkin’ Anniversary, has been released featuring photos taken of the rigs while they were in Branson for the 40th Anniversary competition in June. The calendar features the rigs of 12 truckers who drove in from around the country to compete...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

The Stemmery Flower Boutique opens in Hollister

A new floral business has taken root in Hollister and business owner Laney Vivo looks forward to growing in the community. The Stemmery, located at 2045 S Business Highway 65, opened to the public on Nov. 17. Vivo said she and her husband, who is a golf course builder and designer, moved to the area because he was working on a project for Johnny Morris.
HOLLISTER, MO
KOLR10 News

Neighbors, Fans react to the end of years-long yard messages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It all started in California, just before the lockdown phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott Sturm had an idea, then went shopping online. “I was like ‘Oh there’s some big blue plastic letters that I can buy’ and I can just throw a message up every week or every couple of weeks,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

RHONDA ANDERS

Rhonda Lee Anders, 68, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on December 19, 2022. Rhonda entered this life on July 18, 1954, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Vera (McCormick) Wymore and William Anders Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Samual Edward Anders and...
REEDS SPRING, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

PATRICIA HARRINGTON

Patricia Ann Harrington, 76, of Branson, MO passed away December 22, 2022. Patricia entered this life October 4, 1946, in Clarksdale, MS, the daughter of Hiram and Excell (McGarrh) Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Scarlett Bright. Patricia is survived by her two grandsons:...
BRANSON, MO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Elevate Work job skills classes start in January

Elevate Branson will be hosting a series of classes to help area residents find and keep meaningful jobs. The Elevate Work program is a 9-week series of classes which will focus on the skills necessary to finding and keeping a job. Students will learn about networking with business leaders, enhancing communication skills, reaching their full potential, and gaining confidence in a business or work environment.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

First responders named Employees of the Year

The City of Branson has named two first responders as the city’s 2022 Employees of the Year. Police Officer Abraham Jones and Division Fire Chief Randy Fogle were given the honor at the city’s annual Christmas party by City Administrator Cathy Stepp. “The City of Branson has the...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

LINDA MAJORS

Linda Louise Majors, 77, of Hollister, MO passed away December 20, 2022. Linda entered this life August 22, 1945, in Streator, IL, the daughter of Carl and Clara (Reed) Majors. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Carl Majors; three great-granddaughters Karlee Majors, Kaeslyn Majors, and Paesyn Majors;...
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

DUANE PROCHASKA

Duane Richard Prochaska, 60, of Branson, MO passed away December 15, 2022, at Cox Hospital in Branson. Duane entered this life February 2, 1962, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Richard and Barbara (Haskell) Prochaska. He was joined in marriage in February of 2000 to Linda Freeman. He is preceded...
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Man in Boone County crashes vehicle into residence

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Bergman for a report of a vehicle crashing into a home. While en route to the scene, the caller reported the suspect, 28-year-old Ismael Lopez, was sitting in the car yelling and threatening to drive the car into the residence again.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

GENE SALLEY

Gene Salley, 83, of Branson, MO passed away on December 26, 2022. Gene was born on September 16, 1939 in Duck Hill, Mississippi to Gus Salley and Emma Williams. He married the love of his life, Piper Griffin on May 20, 2016. he was preceded in death by his parents,...
BRANSON, MO

