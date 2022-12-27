Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job
The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
Russell Wilson Makes Pitch to Broncos' Potential HC Candidates
Russell Wilson put on his salesman hat to tout the Denver Broncos head-coaching vacancy.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Russell Wilson Broncos Fix? Bills' Von Miller Has a Plan
Bills star Von Miller is going public with ideas intended to help "fix'' Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
Yardbarker
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job
Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
Yardbarker
Broncos' Short List of HC Candidates Revealed by ESPN Insider
The Denver Broncos are once again on the hunt for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his tenure earlier this week. On Tuesday, Broncos CEO and part-owner Greg Penner revealed alongside GM George Paton what the team covets in its next head coach. "Obviously, the...
coloradopolitics.com
Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
thecomeback.com
Broncos players angry with coach’s controversial move
The Denver Broncos have very little remaining to play for this season after the team was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. But even despite that, Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg made the decision to have a full-contact, padded practice this week. And that move has turned out to be quite controversial with the players.
Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr
Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
Broncos Signed Notable Running Back On Thursday
The Denver Broncos added a running back to the mix on Thursday afternoon. Denver signed Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, per ESPN's Field Yates. Badie had previously terminated his contract with the Ravens on Wednesday, and now we know why. He had an opportunity out West. Badie...
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
49ers QB Trey Lance undergoes second ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery on his right ankle for the second time in just over three
Yardbarker
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders' All-Rookie Team
It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
Two Released from Active Roster
Outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu and defensive back John Reid saw limited action in Thursday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
Commanders reveal DE Chase Young's status for pivotal Week 17 game
So much for the perceived pitch count for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. In his second game, Young will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement to reporters Friday. Young will replace James Smith-Williams, who is ruled out with a concussion. Last...
