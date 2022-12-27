Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Entertainment to start the New Year, a look ahead at 2023
As Ozark Mountain Christmas continues through Jan. 7, 2023, there are still several places around Branson who will be open and welcoming guests during the first week of the New Year. Grand Country Music Hall. —Grand Country’s Amazing Pets will offer a 10 a.m. showtimes on Sunday, Jan. 1 and...
bransontrilakesnews.com
New thrift store opens in Merriam Woods
A new thrift store has opened in Merriam Woods. Ellen’s Corner Thrift Store has opened in the building next to Beer 30 on State Highway 176; which also houses M & D Cleaning. The store will feature a wide variety of items from clothing and bedding to musical instruments and chainsaws.
bransontrilakesnews.com
2023 SuperRigs calendar features Branson locations
The 40th Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar, titled a Big Honkin’ Anniversary, has been released featuring photos taken of the rigs while they were in Branson for the 40th Anniversary competition in June. The calendar features the rigs of 12 truckers who drove in from around the country to compete...
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Stemmery Flower Boutique opens in Hollister
A new floral business has taken root in Hollister and business owner Laney Vivo looks forward to growing in the community. The Stemmery, located at 2045 S Business Highway 65, opened to the public on Nov. 17. Vivo said she and her husband, who is a golf course builder and designer, moved to the area because he was working on a project for Johnny Morris.
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
KTLO
Krooked Kreek Water Association issues boil order for entire system
Two new boil water orders were issued Thursday for the Krooked Kreek Water Association in both Boone and Newton counties. The entire system of Krooked Kreek Water Association is under the boil order due to an issue of individual frozen lines preventing the tank from filling. The boil order issued...
bransontrilakesnews.com
RHONDA ANDERS
Rhonda Lee Anders, 68, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on December 19, 2022. Rhonda entered this life on July 18, 1954, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Vera (McCormick) Wymore and William Anders Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Samual Edward Anders and...
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Dealing with infestation issues in Springfield rental homes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safe and affordable housing is what Springfield strives to provide. But some renters say they have problems getting issues addressed with their landlords and have turned to us for help. “It’s ridiculous. I know almost every one of the tenants has complained about it,” said Laura...
KTLO
Boil orders issued for 3 communities in the Twin Lakes area
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued several boil orders for communities in the KTLO listening area.In Baxter County, all customers in the Big Flat Waterworks system are under a boil order due to a frozen line coming in from the well to the pump house. In Fulton County, all...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Elevate Work job skills classes start in January
Elevate Branson will be hosting a series of classes to help area residents find and keep meaningful jobs. The Elevate Work program is a 9-week series of classes which will focus on the skills necessary to finding and keeping a job. Students will learn about networking with business leaders, enhancing communication skills, reaching their full potential, and gaining confidence in a business or work environment.
KTLO
Omaha business total lost after Christmas Eve fire
The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend. According to KY3, the Omaha Fire Department, with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene Saturday evening around 9. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.
City of Springfield Asks Residents to Refrain from Dripping Faucets
The City of Springfield is joining other local and regional utility districts in asking the public to turn off dripping faucets now that the temperature has increased. The large amount of service leaks has resulted in a high volume of water loss which places a strain on the utility’s ability to ensure adequate water pressure and fire suppression capabilities.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Ash Grove mail truck goes up in smoke during delivery. Clearly a fire that couldn't be stamped out, a USPS mail truck ignited last Wednesday afternoon on Ash Grove's Piper Road just one quarter mile north of the Ash Grove Fire Department. Although the vehicle is a total loss, as the cab and engine were torched by the blaze, the cargo area of the rig wasn't as affected. No word yet on the cause of the fire or the fate of the truck's contents. (Photos by Ryan Squibb)
bransontrilakesnews.com
DUANE PROCHASKA
Duane Richard Prochaska, 60, of Branson, MO passed away December 15, 2022, at Cox Hospital in Branson. Duane entered this life February 2, 1962, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Richard and Barbara (Haskell) Prochaska. He was joined in marriage in February of 2000 to Linda Freeman. He is preceded...
bransontrilakesnews.com
PATRICIA HARRINGTON
Patricia Ann Harrington, 76, of Branson, MO passed away December 22, 2022. Patricia entered this life October 4, 1946, in Clarksdale, MS, the daughter of Hiram and Excell (McGarrh) Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Scarlett Bright. Patricia is survived by her two grandsons:...
bransontrilakesnews.com
First responders named Employees of the Year
The City of Branson has named two first responders as the city’s 2022 Employees of the Year. Police Officer Abraham Jones and Division Fire Chief Randy Fogle were given the honor at the city’s annual Christmas party by City Administrator Cathy Stepp. “The City of Branson has the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
LINDA MAJORS
Linda Louise Majors, 77, of Hollister, MO passed away December 20, 2022. Linda entered this life August 22, 1945, in Streator, IL, the daughter of Carl and Clara (Reed) Majors. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Carl Majors; three great-granddaughters Karlee Majors, Kaeslyn Majors, and Paesyn Majors;...
