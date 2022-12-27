Read full article on original website
‘Atmospheric river’ dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
Flooding reported in parts of the Central Coast as rain pours over the area in latest round of storms
Multiple reports of flooding have come in as the Central Coast deals with the latest round of storms. The post Flooding reported in parts of the Central Coast as rain pours over the area in latest round of storms appeared first on KION546.
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
‘Significant coastal flooding’ expected across western Washington
Flooding around Puget Sound will continue through Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS said that with heavy rains across western Washington the past few days — which ended Wednesday morning — there...
‘Climate change before our eyes’: Sounding the alarm as Mt. Rainier glaciers quickly fade
Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the lower 48 states, as well as Western Washington’s most iconic landmarks. But, climate change is impacting the glaciers on Rainier and they’re receding at a concerning rate. Glacier recession is something that Scott Beason, the park geologist at Mt....
Looking toward the next storm...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We can relax between storm systems the next few days. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday and Saturday with an increase in cloudiness, Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild by December standards with highs in the low to mid 40s on Friday, with mid to upper 40s and a few 50s near the Kansas border on Saturday. The weather should cooperate for New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, but you’ll notice more clouds filling the skies on New Year’s Day, though highs will remain in the 40s.
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
What are king tides? Here’s what causes them an how they affect the Puget Sound
As you might expect, the moon is involved. But we’ve made it worse.
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon
If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
High Wind Warnings for the Region
SPOKANE, WA – Tonight into Wednesday morning will be windy across much of the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. They are in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse as well as the Pomeroy, Dayton, and Walla Walla areas.
Road Trip From Seattle to California
The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm
During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022.
Mount Vernon Police Arrest Man for Attempted Assault
Mount Vernon, WA – On December 29, 2022 at approximately 8:00am, Mount Vernon Police Department officers. were dispatched to a report of an occupied vehicle being struck by rocks in the 1000 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Mount Vernon. Through investigation, officers learned that the subject had struck the...
What the heck is a king tide?
Heavy rains and a king tide brought the worst flooding that Seattle’s South Park neighborhood has seen in years, leaving at least 13 homes flooded Tuesday. On a much smaller scale, seawater also swamped shore-side parks and homes. Puget Sound is no stranger to heavy rains or king tides (which are continuing this week), but the combination can have dire consequences.
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
