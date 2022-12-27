Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols team leader makes strong statement after win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
All eyes were on Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton on Friday night in the Orange Bowl. The storyline all week centered on Milton and how he would perform as the starter against Clemson. Milton is expected to be Tennessee’s starter in 2023, but there have been plenty of questions about...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football throws shade right back at South Carolina after beating Clemson
Before Friday night’s Orange Bowl matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Clemson Tigers, a group of South Carolina fans got together and paid for a banner to be flown in Miami that said “Enjoy your bowl game — Gamecocks”. The banner was the result of...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols need to change one thing and they’ll be a playoff contender again in 2023
The Tennessee Vols‘ 31-14 win over the Clemson Tigers on Friday night in the Orange Bowl didn’t technically mean anything. But Vols fans know that it meant everything. Tennessee’s win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl showed the rest of the country that the Vols weren’t a one-hit wonder this season. It showed that their success wasn’t just because Hendon Hooker was a special player. It wasn’t a fluke.
atozsports.com
What to make of Joe Milton after Vols’ win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was adamant this week that quarterback Joe Milton’s performance in the Orange Bowl wouldn’t impact the quarterback battle that’s set to take place in the spring. Everyone knows, however, that Milton’s performance in the Orange Bowl was an evaluation tool for...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel hilariously jokes about Joe Milton’s arm strength after Vols’ win over Clemson
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was in a good mood after UT’s big win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. And he should’ve been — Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson put the bow on a fantastic season by the Vols. The win over the Tigers got Tennessee to 11 wins for the first time since 2001.
atozsports.com
One move Josh Heupel needs to try to make for Vols that would be the biggest story of the offseason
There’s a move that Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel should try to make that would be one of the biggest stories of the College Football offseason. Earlier this week, LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after initially announcing that he was returning to Baton Rouge for another season.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker says goodbye to UT in the most beautiful way possible
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker arrived in Knoxville almost two years ago with very little fanfare and almost no expectations. Hooker was an afterthought. A quarterback from Virginia Tech whom most Tennessee fans weren’t very familiar with before Jeremy Pruitt brought him to UT. Shortly after Hooker arrived at...
atozsports.com
Look: South Carolina fans massively troll Tennessee and Clemson before Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols and the Clemson Tigers have something in common that both teams wish wasn’t the case. Losses to South Carolina kept both the Vols and the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks knocked off Tennessee and Clemson in consecutive weeks, massively impacting the look...
atozsports.com
Vols senior who played for Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones gives thoughts on Josh Heupel as a head coach
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Princeton Fant has seen a lot during his time at UT. Fant originally signed with the Vols when Butch Jones was the program’s head coach. The Nashville native didn’t see any action in 2017, but he was on the roster for one season under Jones.
atozsports.com
Comments from Dabo Swinney show why the Tennessee Vols haven’t taken more transfer players
The Tennessee Vols haven’t been overly aggressive in taking players from the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of weeks. Tennessee has taken four players (kicker, offensive lineman, tight end, and linebacker) from the transfer portal during the current cycle. They haven’t addressed their secondary, perhaps their biggest need after the pass defense struggled in 2022.
atozsports.com
Why are Tennessee’s coaches already talking about a quarterback competition?
Joe Milton is set to be Tennessee’s quarterback in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. But in the last few days, multiple Vol coaches including Josh Heupel have mentioned that there will be a QB competition in the spring and fall no matter how Milton plays. We talked about why they might be doing that on the Big Orange Podcast…
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel explains what kind of influence Mike Leach had on his coaching career
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was asked on Thursday in Miami about the late Mike Leach. Heupel played for Leach at Oklahoma in 1999. Leach, who was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator at the time, famously brought Heupel to Norman from Snow College in Utah. Heupel was an unknown quarterback who ended up leading Oklahoma to a national championship in 2000.
atozsports.com
Clemson defender makes strong statement about Vols QB Joe Milton ahead of showdown in Orange Bowl
One of the reasons the upcoming Orange Bowl matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Vols is so intriguing is because of UT quarterback Joe Milton. Milton will get the start against Clemson with Hendon Hooker out due to the ACL injury he suffered against South Carolina last month.
This Is Tennessee's Most Iconic Sandwich
24/7 Wall St. found the best signature sandwiches across the country, including this popular favorite in Tennessee.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s Opening Date Announced
I promised everyone an update on Buc-ee’s as soon as I had a new one. Well, here you go!. Buc-ee’s just announced the construction dates and projected opening date of their new location in Murfreesboro, TN. Set to start in August of 2023, they’re planning on being up and running in September of 2024.
I-65 in Nashville reopens after death investigation
Alternate routes were needed early Saturday morning as Metro Police investigated a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway and the I-65/I-24 merger.
The Best Tennessee Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
Smyrna police searching for 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week
The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.
13 displaced after fire in Nashville day after Christmas
Nashville Fire crews handled a residential home on fire Monday afternoon in East Nashville that affected 13 people.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Tennessee is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
