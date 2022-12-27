ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Vols need to change one thing and they’ll be a playoff contender again in 2023

The Tennessee Vols‘ 31-14 win over the Clemson Tigers on Friday night in the Orange Bowl didn’t technically mean anything. But Vols fans know that it meant everything. Tennessee’s win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl showed the rest of the country that the Vols weren’t a one-hit wonder this season. It showed that their success wasn’t just because Hendon Hooker was a special player. It wasn’t a fluke.
Comments from Dabo Swinney show why the Tennessee Vols haven’t taken more transfer players

The Tennessee Vols haven’t been overly aggressive in taking players from the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of weeks. Tennessee has taken four players (kicker, offensive lineman, tight end, and linebacker) from the transfer portal during the current cycle. They haven’t addressed their secondary, perhaps their biggest need after the pass defense struggled in 2022.
Why are Tennessee’s coaches already talking about a quarterback competition?

Joe Milton is set to be Tennessee’s quarterback in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. But in the last few days, multiple Vol coaches including Josh Heupel have mentioned that there will be a QB competition in the spring and fall no matter how Milton plays. We talked about why they might be doing that on the Big Orange Podcast…
Josh Heupel explains what kind of influence Mike Leach had on his coaching career

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was asked on Thursday in Miami about the late Mike Leach. Heupel played for Leach at Oklahoma in 1999. Leach, who was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator at the time, famously brought Heupel to Norman from Snow College in Utah. Heupel was an unknown quarterback who ended up leading Oklahoma to a national championship in 2000.
Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s Opening Date Announced

I promised everyone an update on Buc-ee’s as soon as I had a new one. Well, here you go!. Buc-ee’s just announced the construction dates and projected opening date of their new location in Murfreesboro, TN. Set to start in August of 2023, they’re planning on being up and running in September of 2024.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Tennessee is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
