Every one always has everything to say about the homeless and mentally Ill yet does nothing to help them and votes against all bills in government to help cause they are so concerned about where their tax money goes but has nothing to say about all the tax money the government wastes on other countries problems
I will not judge this young woman, she suffers from mental illness and homelessness ... Likely untreated mental illness, many people who suffer from mental illnesses are unable to advocate for themselves
Mental illness, and homelessness is no excuse to leave a newborn baby, still covered in vernix caseosa, and amniotic fluid, in the woods and totally exposed to the elements! She could have dropped the baby off at a safe haven like the hospital, a fire department! Hell she could not have lied and sent them one a wild goose chase! She's lucky he survived, otherwise she'd be facing a murder charge!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
