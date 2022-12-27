Read full article on original website
Video: Cloudy with showers for New Year's Eve
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Spring-like temperatures continue into this weekend with some rain likely for New Year's Eve. More warmth and more shower chances are in the forecast through much of next week. Mostly cloudy today, with any rain showers holding off until later this afternoon or this evening. Highs...
Video: Wet weather for New Year's as milder air moves into New Hampshire
Mild air continues to build in as we near New Year's weekend. We'll start the weekend with a little sun before showers and rain move in late day on Saturday. Sunday morning will be damp then clearing, thought mix and snow showers will continue much of the day north. Sunny early next week before the next chance of showers Tuesday. Temperatures remain well above average through the next 7 days at least.
Granite Staters can greet the New Year with hikes in New Hampshire parks
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Parks is sponsoring a series of hikes for people to greet the New Year. For the 12th year in a row, the department has set up New Hampshire First Day Hikes at seven state parks for New Year's Day. Hikers can enjoy the...
Where is the best gym in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. With the new year upon us, many of you likely have established resolutions, with some opting to focus on their fitness goals. So, what's the best gym in the Granite State? Remember, we're not looking for national chains.
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
Homicides in New Hampshire up in 2022 compared to last 2 years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire saw more homicides in 2022 compared to the previous two years. In 2022, New Hampshire had 27 homicide cases, an increase from 2021 and 2020, where there were 16 in both years. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said the average the state sees...
NH Chronicle: Treasure hunting and creating art with pieces from the past
Thursday, January 5th — Tonight, grab your muck boots and shovels, we are going treasure hunting. Cassiopeia Turcotte loves adventures and turning lost pieces into art that opens a window into history. Plus, we head to Enfiled where a retired teacher and coach has found a new calling at...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Chinese food in New Hampshire
There are a lot of great Chinese restaurants in New Hampshire, but which ones are the best? We asked our viewers for their choices. Golden Tao offers a large variety of classic dishes and specialties. 4. Lilac Blossom in Nashua and Merrimack. Some viewers say either location of Lilac Blossom...
Lakes Region shelter receives two large donations
LACONIA, N.H. — An organization that helps children in need in the Lakes Region is celebrating several recent large donations. Belknap House provides safe shelter for New Hampshire families battling homelessness. Since the organization first opened its doors in 2017, it has provided shelter and resources to hundreds of families.
Health experts worry about rise of COVID-19, flu after holidays
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As holiday gatherings and travel wind down, health officials in New England are once again warning about a potential uptick in flu and COVID-19 cases. While data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that flu activity is minimal in New Hampshire, there has been a recent increase in hospitalizations.
Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river
A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
Two people from New Hampshire charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people from New Hampshire are accused of drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Maine. The York County Sherriff's Office in Maine said around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation. As the vehicle was pulling over,...
'I call it a Christmas blessing': Man receives life-saving heart transplant just before the holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man received a heart transplant and a second chance at life after waiting more than five years for a donor. "Khalil doesn't really meet strangers," his mother Tinika Roland said. "He can talk to anyone. Someone recently said that he can't turn the charisma off."
Pennsylvania couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary. Robert and Edith Mae Schaum – both 102 years old – met in high school in 1936. After their first date, they fell in love and have been together ever since. Watch the story...
New Hampshire pastor reacts to Pope Benedict XVI's death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Catholic community in New Hampshire is mourning the loss of former Pope Benedict XVI's death. The former pope died Saturday at the age of 95. The former pontiff stepped down as pope in 2013. "He was looking forward so much to eternal life and seeing...
Manchester leaders call for more help to end homelessness
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Ninety-five people who were homeless have died this year in New Hampshire, and public officials are saying more must be done to help people. Two people died in the past week in Manchester. Mayor Joyce Craig said that over the past three years of the pandemic, the homeless population in the state has tripled.
Advocates of marijuana legalization in New Hampshire prepare new push at State House
CONCORD, N.H. — The new year will bring new legislation, and one item New Hampshire lawmakers are again working toward is the legalization of marijuana. Advocates said there is still progress to be made, but legal marijuana is getting closer in the state. Former state Rep. Timothy Egan is...
DHHS responds to criticism of mental health services by Eckersley family
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is responding to a statement from the family of a woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby that criticized the state's mental health services. The statement released Thursday by former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley and his...
Changes may come to New Hampshire's bail reform law
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are gearing up for another attempt to change New Hampshire's bail statute. Bail reform legislation in 2018 made it much easier for criminal offenders to avoid jail after arrest because of an inability to pay. But law enforcement officials said the law has not lived up to initial promises to protect against the release of violent and dangerous and offenders.
