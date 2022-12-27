Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Raiders’ QB Derek Carr makes a surprising decision after getting benched
The Las Vegas Raiders officially made a decision this week that some expected. They decided to bench quarterback Derek Carr. The choice makes sense financially for the Raiders. They have said that it is also to play a younger option at QB in Jarrett Stidham, but that’s just coach speak....
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of doing something no one has ever done before
There are a million records out there, and yet it feels like the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has 50% of them. Obviously, he doesn’t, but it does feel like this guy is setting or breaking a new record every week. Over these next two weeks, he could...
atozsports.com
How a Josh Allen text message could change the Bills’ franchise forever
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the most anticipated showdown of the NFL season. The juggernaut Bills are taking on the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. There’s plenty at stake as the Bills currently hold the number one overall seed in the AFC. This has the...
Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear
The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans just got another big reason to love Hendon Hooker
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker will go down as a legend at UT for two reasons:. The Greensboro, NC native was amazing on the field for the Vols — completing long passes and creating big plays with his legs when there was seemingly nowhere to go. But what really...
atozsports.com
Earlier report revealed Raiders’ reasons for benching Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders stunned the NFL world on Wednesday by announcing that quarterback Derek Carr will be benched for the rest of the 2022 season. Former Baylor/Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start in Carr’s place. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said on Wednesday that benching Carr isn’t indicative...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker says goodbye to UT in the most beautiful way possible
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker arrived in Knoxville almost two years ago with very little fanfare and almost no expectations. Hooker was an afterthought. A quarterback from Virginia Tech whom most Tennessee fans weren’t very familiar with before Jeremy Pruitt brought him to UT. Shortly after Hooker arrived at...
atozsports.com
Saints receive rough news that they can’t control
The New Orleans Saints have a tough task this weekend. They need to beat one of the best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are no easy opponent nowadays, and the Saints must get this victory to stay alive in the postseason race. That situation may have gotten a...
atozsports.com
Vols assistant gives important injury update that could impact UT’s game plan in Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with reporters in Miami on Wednesday and he offered an important injury update that could impact UT’s game plan against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Halzle told reporters that true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson is “feeling like his old self”.
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has the perfect answer as to why Hurts won’t be ruled out
The Philadelphia Eagles once again have a very good quarterback, but we all knew that. Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate, and a huge reason the Eagles have the best record in football, along with the fact that they are Super Bowl favorites. Hurts didn’t play against the Cowboys, which...
atozsports.com
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF
The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
atozsports.com
Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
atozsports.com
Former NFL WR takes weird shot at Vols QB Hendon Hooker
Former NFL wide receiver turned ESPN analyst Joey Galloway took a weird shot at Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker on Wednesday. During halftime of the Military Bowl matchup between Duke and UCF, Galloway, seemingly out of nowhere, was asked by studio host Matt Barrie who had more yards between Hooker and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett before the Vols played the Bulldogs in early November.
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win
It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant is already extremely excited about one new addition to football program
Tennessee Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks appears to be extremely excited this week about one of UT’s early enrollees. Banks spoke to reporters in Miami on Tuesday (Tennessee arrived in Florida on Christmas Day for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson on Friday night) and he was asked about 2023 defensive back John Slaughter.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will have Vols fans shaking their heads
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will undoubtedly have Tennessee Vols fans shaking their heads. After losing to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, Kiffin met with reporters and, as has become Lane’s custom this season, seemed to complain about NIL deals and other programs tampering with his players.
atozsports.com
Why the Chiefs have a more difficult task ahead of them than what we think
The Kansas City Chiefs have a difficult task on their hands. I mean, let’s be honest, they have a few things going against them. First, let’s start with this. The Denver Broncos roster is not the worst in the league. They have some players who can play ball on both sides of the ball.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel might have accidentally given a hint about Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t hired an offensive coordinator yet to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the new head coach at USF), but he might have given a big hint on Thursday about his plans to fill the opening. Heupel was asked about hiring an...
