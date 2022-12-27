ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

How a Josh Allen text message could change the Bills’ franchise forever

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the most anticipated showdown of the NFL season. The juggernaut Bills are taking on the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. There’s plenty at stake as the Bills currently hold the number one overall seed in the AFC. This has the...
Larry Brown Sports

Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear

The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Earlier report revealed Raiders’ reasons for benching Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders stunned the NFL world on Wednesday by announcing that quarterback Derek Carr will be benched for the rest of the 2022 season. Former Baylor/Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start in Carr’s place. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said on Wednesday that benching Carr isn’t indicative...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Saints receive rough news that they can’t control

The New Orleans Saints have a tough task this weekend. They need to beat one of the best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are no easy opponent nowadays, and the Saints must get this victory to stay alive in the postseason race. That situation may have gotten a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF

The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former NFL WR takes weird shot at Vols QB Hendon Hooker

Former NFL wide receiver turned ESPN analyst Joey Galloway took a weird shot at Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker on Wednesday. During halftime of the Military Bowl matchup between Duke and UCF, Galloway, seemingly out of nowhere, was asked by studio host Matt Barrie who had more yards between Hooker and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett before the Vols played the Bulldogs in early November.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win

It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
WASHINGTON STATE

