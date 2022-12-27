Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of HardcoversIBWAAHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Related
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence
With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
rcrusadernews.com
Curry, Antetokoumpo predicted as Western & Eastern Conference MVPs this NBA season
With over a month since the NBA season kicked off, key players such as Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, and Ben Simmons have returned after being injured, offering unexpected twists and turns. The Utah Jazz, a team that was expected to tank, started out the season 12-7 and sat...
Can Rockets Prevent Another Historic Night For Mavericks Star Luka Doncic?
After experiencing modest success in a loss to the Mavericks, can the Houston Rockets' defense prevent another memorable performance from Luka Doncic Thursday night?
Porzingis, Wizards beat Magic 119-100 for 4th straight win
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Washington Wizards routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 119-100 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and Rui Hachimura had 16 points and seven rebounds. The Wizards played without star...
Astros may sign pair of aces to contract extensions in 2023, per report
Houston's offseason spending is reportedly expected to continue through the first months of 2023.
FOX Sports
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
FOX Sports
McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
Controversial Fiesta Bowl finish has CFB fans buzzing
The Fiesta Bowl between the TCU Horned Frogs and Michigan Wolverines was crazy throughout the second half. That craziness extended to the very end of the game, when TCU punched its ticket to the National Championship Game. But before that happened, the Horned Frogs had to wait out a lengthy review of college football’s most Read more... The post Controversial Fiesta Bowl finish has CFB fans buzzing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Luka Magic & Immortalizing Dirk: Top-5 Mavs Moments from 2022
There were a lot of good moments for the Mavs in 2022, from Luka Doncic taking things to the next level, to Dirk Nowitzki getting more flowers. Let's relive the best of them as we ring in the new year together.
Hall of Fame QB takes funny swipe at Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan is still catching heat, even on his day off. Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon spoke this week with Minnesota Vikings writer Chris Tomasson. Moon, a former Viking, said he was happy to see Minnesota’s huge comeback on the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago. The jaw-dropping comeback was the biggest in NFL... The post Hall of Fame QB takes funny swipe at Matt Ryan appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Football World Reacts To Michigan Fan's Ohio State T-Shirt
A Michigan fan may have crossed the line with a t-shirt he wore to the College Football Playoff semi-final game this Saturday afternoon. In the midst of the first half between Michigan and TCU, ESPN's feed cut to a Michigan fan wearing a cowboy hat. Upon closer review, fans were quick ...
NBA
Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic highlight top 22 stat lines from 2022
As we get ready to close the book on 2022, it’s time to look back at some of the top individual performances from this calendar year. We are publishing this list with two days remaining in 2022, so we may have to edit the list if a player pulls off a James Harden in 2016 when he posted a 50-point triple-double on New Year’s Eve.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0