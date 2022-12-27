Read full article on original website
In it to win it: Norwalk residents try their luck to win $685M lottery jackpot prize
A cashier at the Mobile gas station off North Avenue told News 12 Connecticut that over 60 people had stopped as of early Friday evening to buy their lottery tickets.
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
darientimes.com
7 construction projects in the Stamford/Greenwich area to watch in 2023: 'It all will be worth it'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction is booming in Greenwich, Stamford and the surrounding areas. It’s not just apartment buildings either. Big projects are underway — many with completion dates earmarked for 2023 — that can mean more dollars in city and town coffers.
NBC Connecticut
NBC CT Responds Recoups More Than $55K for Viewers in 2022
As we near the end of the year, we hope you and yours have something to celebrate. Here at NBC Connecticut, we continue to cheer for our NBC CT Responds team, which works tirelessly to resolve your consumer complaints. Since 2016, we’ve had a producer helping viewers solve your consumer...
Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
News 12
The most-viewed stories on News 12 Connecticut in 2022
In a year of several noteworthy stories, some stories stood out more than others in southwestern Connecticut. Below are the Top 5 most viewed stories on News12.com for 2022 from News 12 Connecticut. 5 - Milford mom writes in court filing before her death, 'I'm scared he's going to kill...
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
multihousingnews.com
Connecticut Property Changes Hands for $49M
The former owner recently implemented a two-year capital improvement program. Yellowstone Property Group has acquired Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Conn., for $48.7 million. The seller was Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Belpointe. CBRE brokered the deal for the seller and procured the buyer. Built in 1959,...
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
Top-Prize Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold At Supermarket In White Plains
A winning lottery ticket valued at nearly $20,000 was sold at a supermarket in Westchester County. New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 29 that a first-prize winning Take 5 valued at $19,956 was sold at a ShopRite in White Plains. The grocery store is located at 29 Mamaroneck Ave.
Haunting Snapshots of Abandoned Connecticut Asylum Fairfield Hills
Fairfield Hills Psychiatric Hospital was open from 1931 until 1995 and housed criminally insane patients from all over the state of Connecticut. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Below is the new video...
yonkerstimes.com
Stolen Vehicle-Car Chase With Police From Greenwich, CT to New Rochelle
A police chase of a stolen car through two states ended in New Rochelle with three arrests. On December 29th, 2022, at about 1:30pm, The Westchester County Real Time Crime. Center advised New Rochelle Police that a stolen vehicle had entered New Rochelle after. having been chased by Greenwich, CT...
'Eviction epidemic:' Bridgeport grandmother facing removal from only home she's ever known
Karyn Timmons is facing foreclosure and eviction from the residence for issues including failure to pay co-op fees.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CT recreational marijuana sales begin 1/10/23
Connecticut recreational marijuana sales begin 1/10/23, the second Tuesday of the new year, with the product first being offered at nine dispensaries
westportjournal.com
Town sued over Old Mill Beach house approval
WESTPORT — The town, its Zoning Board of Appeals and a Hillspoint Road homeowner are being sued over the approval a house reconstruction plan at Old Mill Beach. Ellen and David van Dorsten of 216 Hillspoint Road filed their suit at state Superior Court in Bridgeport. It was received by the Town Clerk’s Office on Dec. 22.
