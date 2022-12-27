ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M

CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

NBC CT Responds Recoups More Than $55K for Viewers in 2022

As we near the end of the year, we hope you and yours have something to celebrate. Here at NBC Connecticut, we continue to cheer for our NBC CT Responds team, which works tirelessly to resolve your consumer complaints. Since 2016, we’ve had a producer helping viewers solve your consumer...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Transportation Today News

Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

The most-viewed stories on News 12 Connecticut in 2022

In a year of several noteworthy stories, some stories stood out more than others in southwestern Connecticut. Below are the Top 5 most viewed stories on News12.com for 2022 from News 12 Connecticut. 5 - Milford mom writes in court filing before her death, 'I'm scared he's going to kill...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
multihousingnews.com

Connecticut Property Changes Hands for $49M

The former owner recently implemented a two-year capital improvement program. Yellowstone Property Group has acquired Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Conn., for $48.7 million. The seller was Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Belpointe. CBRE brokered the deal for the seller and procured the buyer. Built in 1959,...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit

2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

Town sued over Old Mill Beach house approval

WESTPORT — The town, its Zoning Board of Appeals and a Hillspoint Road homeowner are being sued over the approval a house reconstruction plan at Old Mill Beach. Ellen and David van Dorsten of 216 Hillspoint Road filed their suit at state Superior Court in Bridgeport. It was received by the Town Clerk’s Office on Dec. 22.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy