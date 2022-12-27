ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Officials extend Buffalo driving ban, will enforce with NY troopers, military police

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

Local officials are extending a driving ban in Buffalo as more snow falls in hard-hit western New York, where more than two dozen people have died in the winter storm.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that Buffalo’s driving ban will remain in effect while a driving advisory is active for the rest of the county.

To enforce the ban and assist with traffic control, around 100 military police, along with state troopers, will be stationed in Buffalo, Poloncarz added.

“DO NOT try to drive in or into the City of Buffalo. The driving ban remains,” the county executive tweeted .

More than 40 inches of snow fell on western New York over the Christmas weekend, coinciding with freezing temperatures and hurricane-force winds from a devastating low-pressure storm.

While the storm has killed more than 50 people from the central U.S. to the East Coast, western New York accounts for more than half of the death toll . At least 30 deaths have been attributed to the storm in the area.

Erie County alone has confirmed 28 storm-related fatalities as of Tuesday afternoon. Many victims have been found outside in the frigid cold or trapped in their cars.

President Biden on Monday declared a federal emergency declaration for New York as snow continues to fall over the state this week.

Many roads are already impassable for many residents in Buffalo because of the amount of heavy snow pileups.

Snowfall is expected to ease and temperatures will warm in the next few days, according to a National Weather Service advisory.

Comments / 4

Martin Luther Bling
4d ago

I thought MARTIAL LAW had to be declared in order for the U.S. Military to take an active role in law enforcement.

Reply(1)
3
 

Power 93.7 WBLK

You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY

If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm

What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
BUFFALO, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State

The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
The Associated Press

Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections because some drivers were flouting a ban on driving within New York’s second-most populous city. More than 30 people are reported to have died in the region, officials said, including seven storm-related deaths announced Tuesday by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in an area known for harsh winter weather. Greg Monett turned to social media to beg for help shoveling a 6-foot (1.8-meter) pile of snow from the end of his Buffalo driveway so he could get dialysis treatment Tuesday.
BUFFALO, NY
police1.com

‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York

The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
BUFFALO, NY
mylittlefalls.com

DEC Announces Adoption of Advanced Clean Cars II Rule for New Passenger Cars and Light-Duty Truck Sales

All New Cars, Pickup Trucks, and SUVs Sold In New York To Be Zero-Emission by 2035. Requirements are Crucial to Help Implement Newly Finalized Climate Act Scoping Plan, Further Electrify Transportation Sector, and Improve Health of Communities. New York State Department of Environmental Conversation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localsyr.com

New York State gas tax holiday ending this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The average price per gallon of gas in New York State is $3.40, but as we ring in the new year, that could change. A multi-county cap on gas tax has already expired in our area, including Onondaga, Oswego, and Oneida counties which put caps on their gas tax. They were only collecting taxes for up to three dollars per gallon, adding up to about 12 cents a gallon in savings.
