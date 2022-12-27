ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

George Santos silent as NY GOP slam lies — but won’t push him to quit

By Caitlin Doornbos, Kevin Sheehan
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32C42v_0jvhtidN00

Nothing else to say, George?

Liar Rep.-elect George Santos was less chatty on Tuesday — when The Post spotted the 34-year-old Republican moving luggage, shopping bags, and a pair of dogs into his sister’s apartment in Elmhurst just a day after he copped to fibbing about most of his resume during his successful House campaign.

In an exclusive interview with the Post on Monday, Santos admitted he lied about most of his credentials — confessing that he had “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and acknowledging he never graduated from college despite earlier claims to the contrary.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume,” he said at the time. “I’m sorry.”

“Congressman-Elect George Santos has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues,” Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo said in a statement to the Post that stopped short of demanding that Santos resign his seat in the House of Representatives. “He has a lot of work to do to regain the trust of voters and everyone who he represents in Congress. I am deeply disappointed in Mr. Santos, and I expected more than just a blanket apology.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T12WK_0jvhtidN00
Santos was spotted moving luggage, shopping bags, and a pair of dogs into his sister’s apartment in Elmhurst a day after lying about his resume.
Stephen Yang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvUj4_0jvhtidN00
Santos admitted to fabrications on his resume in an exclusive interview with the Post on Monday.
Stephen Yang

Santos also admitted Monday that he is “clearly Catholic” despite claiming on his campaign website that his mother was Jewish and his grandparents escaped the Nazis. In his Post interview, he claimed his grandmother – who was born and raised in Brazil – told stories about being Jewish but later converted to Catholicism.

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos said. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

However, Santos called himself a “proud American Jew” who had visited Israel “numerous times from educational, business and leisurely trips” in a campaign position paper revealed Tuesday by The Forward .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TaSbX_0jvhtidN00
“My sins here are embellishing my resume,” Santos said at the time. “I’m sorry.”
Stephen Yang

“The damage that his lies have caused to many people, especially those who have been impacted by the Holocaust, are profound,” Cairo concluded his statement. “He must do the public’s will in Washington. Residents want him to deliver tax relief and pass laws that will make our neighborhoods and our nation safer. What’s more, George Santos will have to continually prove that he has learned his lesson.”

When confronted by a Post reporter with Cairo’s statement Tuesday, Santos said nothing and continued to unload the purple Nissan Rogue in which he arrived at the Elmhurst apartment. He made three trips, removing shopping bags from Target, Macy’s, and Hermes, along with a box for a child’s easel and a carry-on rolling suitcase. On his third and final trip, Santos removed two golden retrievers from the car and brought them to the apartment before driving away.

The Republican Jewish Coalition also denounced Santos Tuesday following his admission to The Post, saying he “will not be welcome at any future RJC event.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYNiK_0jvhtidN00
Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo said he “expected more than just a blanket apology” from George Santos.
Victoralcorn.com

“We are very disappointed in Congressman-elect Santos. He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage,” the RJC said in a statement Tuesday. “In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish. He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2VfX_0jvhtidN00 exclusive Liar Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating key details of his bio

Santos had been a prominent speaker at the RJC’s November conference, where he flubbed the first name of returning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I also stand here very proud to congratulate Prime Minister David Netanyahu for his return to power and to government,” he said in his remarks.

Santos has claimed Jewish heritage since at least May 13, 2021, when he stated he was a “descendant of survivors of the Holocaust” in a statement on Instagram. Six months later, he posted a photo of a dog, Anastacia, wearing Hanukkah-themed pajamas while a Christmas tree appeared in the background.

Also on Tuesday, the National Republican Congressional Committee replaced text on its webpage highlighting Santos’ biography that previously included references to his false claims that he “got degrees in finance and economics” from Baruch and NYU and worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOJcz_0jvhtidN00
The Republican Jewish Coalition also denounced Santos on Tuesday following his admission to The Post.
Stephen Yang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOmUB_0jvhtidN00
Santos was seen for the first time since coming clean Tuesday, moving shopping bags and two golden retrievers into his sister’s house.
Stephen Yang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48C08b_0jvhtidN00
Santos had bags from Target and Hermes in tow.
Stephen Yang

It now makes no mention of the soon-to-be congressman’s educational history and only includes a vague reference to his professional resume without citing any companies for which he has claimed to work.

“George is an experienced businessman, financier, and investor, with extensive work in capital introduction, real estate, capital markets, biotech, and M&A,” the new biography states. “He has experience delivering results in the world of business and now he will take that same drive to Washington to deliver results for New York’s Third Congressional District.”

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
Advocate

George Santos Hid Marriage to Woman, Says He'll Explain Alleged Lies

Republican Congressman-elect George Santos of New York divorced a woman in 2019, days before the start of his failed 2020 campaign. As noted in a new report by The Daily Beast, Santos didn’t disclose his marriage to a woman throughout his campaign while he positioned himself as a proud gay Republican.
NEW YORK STATE
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign

Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy