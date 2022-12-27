ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: North Kitsap climbs six spots for a No. 3 tie with Tumwater (Dec. 27)

By Dan Dickau, SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 2A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. No. 1 Lynden received the most first-place votes with three. No. 2 Sehome wasn't far behind with two first-place votes.

Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 2A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Dec. 27):

CLASS 2A COACHES POLL

1. Lynden 47 (3)

Record: 4-1

2. Sehome 45 (2)

Record: 7-0

T-3. Tumwater and North Kitsap 34

Record: 6-3 and 5-2

5. Anacortes 21

Record: 6-0

6. Pullman 19

Record: 5-0

7. R.A. Long 16

Record: 4-2

T-8. Mark Morris and Grandview 14

Record: 8-1 and 6-1

10. Prosser 12

Record: 4-1

Others receiving votes: Ellensburg, Franklin Pierce, Foss, Port Angeles, Renton

Voting 2A coaches: Scott Orness (North Kitsap), Bill Bakamus (Mark Morris), Jay Humphrey (West Valley-Spokane), Jason Buffum (Ridgefield), Brett Senff (Anacortes)

