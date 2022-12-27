Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025
Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
Juventus 'join the race to sign Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister'
Juventus are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister - with the south-coast club looking for somewhere in the region of £35million for their prized asset.
Yardbarker
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
SB Nation
On This Day (28 Dec 1958): Former Sunderland manager Terry Butcher is born in Singapore!
On this day 1958, Terry Butcher was born in Singapore where his dad was serving in the Royal Navy. England fans of a certain generation would no doubt hail Butcher as an inspirational captain and centre-half from being handed his debut by Ron Greenwood in May 1980 up to his retirement from international football following defeat in the semi-final of the World Cup in 1990.
Soccer-Arsenal aim to rock Brighton in year-ender as title race hots up
LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - A year that began dismally for Arsenal will end with the Gunners travelling to Brighton and Hove Albion with a first Premier League title for almost 20 years becoming a tantalising possibility.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
BBC
Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad
Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
Shelvey in Newcastle limbo as injured star needs to play two games for new deal while club eye two transfer replacements
JONJO SHELVEY'S Newcastle future is in doubt after the star was injured - and the club eye replacements. The 30-year-old will be sidelined until February with a calf strain. And he is now set for a race against time to secure his Newcastle future. Shelvey has to play two more...
Report: Liverpool Prioritise Jude Bellingham Transfer Over Enzo Fernandez
Jurgen Klopp's Reds have been linked with both of the World Cup stars over recent weeks.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Leicester
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. Cody Gakpo is an excellent signing for Liverpool and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fits into their attack when his deal goes through in January. I wrongly thought...
Betting tips for Week 18 English Premier League games and more
Our analysts provide their best bets, tips and analysis for MatchWeek 18 of the season.
How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester: Premier league live on TV, online and free audio stream
How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester: Friday night Premier League action to round out 2022? Sounds good to us. The Foxes travel to Anfield, but is it live on TV and online?. Liverpool are hoping for a more fruitful second half to the season and got off to a good start with a Boxing Day win at Aston Villa. They’ll now return home and welcome former boss Brendan Rodgers back to Anfield in the hopes of closing the gap on the top four in the Premier League.
Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday.
Yardbarker
Newcastle joins Juventus in chasing coveted Serie A forward
Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad. They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season. However, the...
Yardbarker
Tottenham preparing a top offer for Juventus midfielder
Juventus could face a difficult battle in keeping Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window as he runs down his contract. It is very unlikely that he will extend his deal at Juve, and the Bianconeri are enjoying arguably his best season since he moved to the club. It seems...
BBC
Wales name squad for historic Hockey World Cup debut
Wales have named their 20-man squad for their debut appearance at the Hockey World Cup in India next month. The squad includes a captaincy trio of Luke Hawker - Wales' most-capped male - Lewis Prosser and Rupert Shipperley. Shipperley and Jacob Draper recently featured for Great Britain in the FIH...
