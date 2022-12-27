ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025

Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
SB Nation

On This Day (28 Dec 1958): Former Sunderland manager Terry Butcher is born in Singapore!

On this day 1958, Terry Butcher was born in Singapore where his dad was serving in the Royal Navy. England fans of a certain generation would no doubt hail Butcher as an inspirational captain and centre-half from being handed his debut by Ron Greenwood in May 1980 up to his retirement from international football following defeat in the semi-final of the World Cup in 1990.
BBC

Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad

Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Leicester

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. Cody Gakpo is an excellent signing for Liverpool and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fits into their attack when his deal goes through in January. I wrongly thought...
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester: Premier league live on TV, online and free audio stream

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester: Friday night Premier League action to round out 2022? Sounds good to us. The Foxes travel to Anfield, but is it live on TV and online?. Liverpool are hoping for a more fruitful second half to the season and got off to a good start with a Boxing Day win at Aston Villa. They’ll now return home and welcome former boss Brendan Rodgers back to Anfield in the hopes of closing the gap on the top four in the Premier League.
Yardbarker

Newcastle joins Juventus in chasing coveted Serie A forward

Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad. They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season. However, the...
Yardbarker

Tottenham preparing a top offer for Juventus midfielder

Juventus could face a difficult battle in keeping Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window as he runs down his contract. It is very unlikely that he will extend his deal at Juve, and the Bianconeri are enjoying arguably his best season since he moved to the club. It seems...
BBC

Wales name squad for historic Hockey World Cup debut

Wales have named their 20-man squad for their debut appearance at the Hockey World Cup in India next month. The squad includes a captaincy trio of Luke Hawker - Wales' most-capped male - Lewis Prosser and Rupert Shipperley. Shipperley and Jacob Draper recently featured for Great Britain in the FIH...

