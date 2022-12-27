Effective: 2022-12-31 15:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 5000 to 6000 ft this afternoon will fall to 3000 to 4000 ft by around midnight as precipitation ends. Lingering travel impacts are expected after the snow stops.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO