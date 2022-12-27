ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin secretary of veterans affairs to retire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of veterans affairs, who pushed to increase resources for veterans facing homelessness and addiction, will retire at the start of the new year, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday. Secretary Mary Kolar, who previously served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and...
Did Tony Evers win Wauwatosa by 40 points?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Official results, certified...
Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin state tax breaks again

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Foxconn Technology Group qualified for tax breaks from the state of Wisconsin for a second year in a...
Photojournalism internship opening at Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch, the news outlet for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, is seeking a photojournalism intern to help support the visual reporting of Wisconsin Watch content in 2023. This position is only open to University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication students or recent graduates. The deadline...
Behind the story: An investigation into Wisconsin’s 25-year-old fetal protection statute

This article first appeared on Isthmus.com, our publishing partner for Phoebe Petrovic’s stories on policing pregnancy. Phoebe Petrovic’s beat at Wisconsin Watch, the nonprofit news arm of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, focuses on threats to civic equality for women and LGBTQ people. Reproductive justice is a big piece of that.
Your Right to Know: Prehn records fight seeks accountability

More than a year and a half after the expiration of his term, Dr. Frederick Prehn continues to occupy a seat on the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the state Department of Natural Resources. His refusal to step down has allowed him to cast the deciding vote in key decisions related to wildlife management, PFAS water quality standards, and land acquisition, with other important issues on the horizon.
Wisconsin Watch is the news outlet of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

 http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/

