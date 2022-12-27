Read full article on original website
Wisconsin secretary of veterans affairs to retire
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of veterans affairs, who pushed to increase resources for veterans facing homelessness and addiction, will retire at the start of the new year, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday. Secretary Mary Kolar, who previously served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and...
Does Tony Evers want to use 10% of the Wisconsin state budget surplus to cut taxes?
Does Tony Evers want to use 10% of the Wisconsin state budget surplus to cut taxes?

Yes. Democratic Gov. Tony...
Does the Wisconsin GOP oppose all public school funding?
Does the Wisconsin GOP oppose all public school funding?

No. Republicans who control...
Are outside groups funding election centers in Wisconsin and across the US?
Are outside groups funding election centers in Wisconsin and across the US?

Yes. The Center for...
Did Tony Evers win Wauwatosa by 40 points?
Did Tony Evers win Wauwatosa by 40 points?

Yes. Official results, certified...
Is marijuana legalization included in Wisconsin’s proposed budget every year?
Is marijuana legalization included in Wisconsin's proposed budget every year?

Yes. Wisconsin's Democratic Gov....
Are chloride levels increasing in Wisconsin waterways because of road salt use?
Are chloride levels increasing in Wisconsin waterways because of road salt use?

Yes. According to the...
Did auditors say Tony Evers should be more transparent about distributing federal funding?
Did auditors say Tony Evers should be more transparent about distributing federal funding?

Yes. A report from...
Audit calls for transparency on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ COVID relief spending
Audit calls for transparency on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' COVID relief spending

This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A nonpartisan audit released Wednesday called on Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to be more transparent about how...
Is the state of Wisconsin advising people not to travel Friday — one of the busiest travel days of the year?
Is the state of Wisconsin advising people not to travel Friday — one of the busiest travel days of the year?

Yes. The Wisconsin Department...
Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin state tax breaks again
Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin state tax breaks again

This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Foxconn Technology Group qualified for tax breaks from the state of Wisconsin for a second year in a...
Photojournalism internship opening at Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin Watch, the news outlet for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, is seeking a photojournalism intern to help support the visual reporting of Wisconsin Watch content in 2023. This position is only open to University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication students or recent graduates. The deadline...
A tiny Wisconsin town tried to stop pollution from factory farms. Then it got sued.
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The small community of Laketown, Wisconsin, home to just over 1,000 people and 18 lakes, is again at the center of a battle over how communities can regulate large, industrial farming operations in their backyards.
Judge orders Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaning company not to hire minors
Judge orders Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaning company not to hire minors

This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying...
Behind the story: An investigation into Wisconsin’s 25-year-old fetal protection statute
This article first appeared on Isthmus.com, our publishing partner for Phoebe Petrovic’s stories on policing pregnancy. Phoebe Petrovic’s beat at Wisconsin Watch, the nonprofit news arm of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, focuses on threats to civic equality for women and LGBTQ people. Reproductive justice is a big piece of that.
Your Right to Know: Prehn records fight seeks accountability
More than a year and a half after the expiration of his term, Dr. Frederick Prehn continues to occupy a seat on the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the state Department of Natural Resources. His refusal to step down has allowed him to cast the deciding vote in key decisions related to wildlife management, PFAS water quality standards, and land acquisition, with other important issues on the horizon.
Did Donald Trump forego campaigning in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels because he felt Michels was going to win?
Did Donald Trump forego campaigning in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels because he felt Michels was going to win?

Republish our articles for...
Does two-thirds of every dollar spent at a small business stay in a local community?
Does two-thirds of every dollar spent at a small business stay in a local community?
