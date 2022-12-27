Read full article on original website
Blount Co. kindergarten teacher’s room damaged after pipe burst
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Blount County kindergarten teacher is left with extensive damage to her classroom after a pipe burst on Christmas day. It happened after the bitter cold temperatures over the weekend. People in the community are now stepping up to help. Paige Martin’s classroom at Southeastern...
Is a fire that has been burning for over a month in central Alabama a health hazard?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last five weeks, a fire has been burning at a landfill in St. Clair County, making life for those in Irondale, Moody and Trussville a challenge. What is most troubling for neighbors in the area is that they have been given no indication as to when the fire will […]
CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning: “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year. ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.” Gentry...
Fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville
Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a fire on Skyline Dr. NW in Huntsville. Please avoid the area. We will update this story as we learn more.
Your Week in Review for December 25, 2022
Salvation Army hosts Christmas Service and Lunch for those in need. The tradition is dedicated to people that might not have family or resources to celebrate the holidays themselves. Read more here. MONDAY, DECEMBER 26. Man killed in shooting, two others injured in west Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department said...
Greater Birmingham Humane Society makes record pet transports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has saved over 9,000 pet lives through their transport program which has grown immensely over the decade. The humane society says ten years ago, they made two transport trips, but this year they’re reporting 85 transports which is a huge...
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
Court Approval for Food City
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
Decatur thrift store owners employ adults with disabilities, special needs
There are very few places for adults with developmental disabilities to work in North Alabama. However, one couple in Decatur is working to change that.
Burn ban in effect for Gadsden, Etowah
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors. There have been seven brush and grass fires within a two-hour span. With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control. We will update this story once we...
Water returns across Blount County after 3 days, boil water advisory in effect
After three days without water, people living in Blount County started to get it back Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. As water returned, the utility company said a boil water advisory is in effect until further notice. People may experience little water and low pressure as the water takes time to reach homes.
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Park Place in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A Moody man was arrested Thursday after a shooting in Birmingham left one man dead last Monday. The Birmingham Police Department said 25-yeaar-old Quinton Kirby Little, Jr. turned himself in after a warrant for murder was issued for him in connection to the death of 21-year-old De’Anthony Samuels.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Fire destroys Anniston apartment building, displacing residents
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment building on Monday. Firefighters faces heavy smoke and high-heat conditions on the second floor of the 12-unit building, forcing crews to evacuate and use a “defensive attack” against the blaze.
Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
Residents at Huntsville apartment complex left without water for 5 days and counting
Freezing cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused water issues and busted pipes throughout North Alabama. For those who live in an apartment complex, the speed at which pipes can be repaired is often left to management. Many residents of The Reserve at Research Park have been without water for...
Compassionate Crossings: New Hoover-based business provides in-home euthanasia for pets
When Hope Ausley found out this fall that her 16-year-old cat, Simon, didn’t have much more time to live, she made the difficult decision to put him down. But like many cats, Simon didn’t like getting into a car, so Ausley and her husband, Francis, took advantage of a new Hoover-based business that provides euthanasia services at pets’ homes.
Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January
Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
Jason Mickle promoted to assistant police chief
CULLMAN, Ala. – Lifelong Cullman resident and 24-year Cullman Police Department veteran Jason Mickle has been promoted to assistant chief. Mickle joined the department as a full-time patrol officer in 1998. During his career Mickle has served on the K9 Unit, in Criminal Investigation, as a firearms instructor, team leader, training officer, on the Tactical Unit and as a commander. Mickle also teaches active shooter response to law enforcement officers at the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy and in schools, churches and to residents. “Based on Jason’s past performance in supervisory roles, his professional knowledge and experience, he was the logical choice...
