Blount County, AL

wbrc.com

Blount Co. kindergarten teacher’s room damaged after pipe burst

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Blount County kindergarten teacher is left with extensive damage to her classroom after a pipe burst on Christmas day. It happened after the bitter cold temperatures over the weekend. People in the community are now stepping up to help. Paige Martin’s classroom at Southeastern...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning:  “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year.   ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.”  Gentry...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for December 25, 2022

Salvation Army hosts Christmas Service and Lunch for those in need. The tradition is dedicated to people that might not have family or resources to celebrate the holidays themselves. Read more here. MONDAY, DECEMBER 26. Man killed in shooting, two others injured in west Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Greater Birmingham Humane Society makes record pet transports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has saved over 9,000 pet lives through their transport program which has grown immensely over the decade. The humane society says ten years ago, they made two transport trips, but this year they’re reporting 85 transports which is a huge...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
southerntorch.com

Court Approval for Food City

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
FORT PAYNE, AL
wbrc.com

Burn ban in effect for Gadsden, Etowah

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors. There have been seven brush and grass fires within a two-hour span. With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control. We will update this story once we...
GADSDEN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in deadly shooting on Park Place in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A Moody man was arrested Thursday after a shooting in Birmingham left one man dead last Monday. The Birmingham Police Department said 25-yeaar-old Quinton Kirby Little, Jr. turned himself in after a warrant for murder was issued for him in connection to the death of 21-year-old De’Anthony Samuels.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Fire destroys Anniston apartment building, displacing residents

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment building on Monday. Firefighters faces heavy smoke and high-heat conditions on the second floor of the 12-unit building, forcing crews to evacuate and use a “defensive attack” against the blaze.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Compassionate Crossings: New Hoover-based business provides in-home euthanasia for pets

When Hope Ausley found out this fall that her 16-year-old cat, Simon, didn’t have much more time to live, she made the difficult decision to put him down. But like many cats, Simon didn’t like getting into a car, so Ausley and her husband, Francis, took advantage of a new Hoover-based business that provides euthanasia services at pets’ homes.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January

Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Jason Mickle promoted to assistant police chief

CULLMAN, Ala. – Lifelong Cullman resident and 24-year Cullman Police Department veteran Jason Mickle has been promoted to assistant chief. Mickle joined the department as a full-time patrol officer in 1998.  During his career Mickle has served on the K9 Unit, in Criminal Investigation, as a firearms instructor, team leader, training officer, on the Tactical Unit and as a commander. Mickle also teaches active shooter response to law enforcement officers at the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy and in schools, churches and to residents.  “Based on Jason’s past performance in supervisory roles, his professional knowledge and experience, he was the logical choice...
CULLMAN, AL

