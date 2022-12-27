Effective: 2022-12-31 14:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198 WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side Mountains South of 198 and Buena Vista. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO