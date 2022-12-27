Pusha T & DJ Drama Confirm Their New 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape Is On The Way

Pusha T and DJ Drama are working together on a new project that's set to drop next year.



On Friday, December 23, King Push and the Gangsta Grillz founder confirmed the news during a conversation on Twitter Spaces hosted by the Rap Radar Podcast's Brian "B. Dot" Miller. While there's no date on the project just yet, the Grammy-nominated rapper and the veteran DJ say that it should arrive next year. Pusha T recently said that he was working on a mixtape and his upcoming solo album during his recent interview with XXL.

"I’m working on a special mixtape," Push said at the time. "It doesn’t seem like something you need to do. To have the fun I want to have. What I’m trying to do is restore the feeling in every aspect of this subgenre of music. And just of this cloth, of this taste level. I’m just trying to make people realize how viable this is. To show people that I can’t do what you do, but you definitely can’t do what I do. I have to show those differences. That’s the whole premise behind the mixtape."



Pusha T's upcoming Gangsta Grillz tape with DJ Drama comes not long after his album It's Almost Dry was nominated for Best Rap Album ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards. He's received six nominations for his work in the past but has yet to claim a golden Gramophone.



"I’ll be disappointed," Pusha said when asked how he'll feel if he loses. "No lie. I’ll be disappointed. But I’ll make another one."



In addition to Push's new projects, DJ Drama is also cooking up his own solo album. His Gangsta Grillz resurgence in 2022 has been a sight to witness after he collaborated with a slew of artists like Dreamville , Jeezy , Icewear Vezzo and so many more. Drama's upcoming solo LP is also set to drop in 2023.

