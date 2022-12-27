ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

unioncountydailydigital.com

Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site

MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #19FR09-0276

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES FIDUCARIES, DEVISEES AND DONEES OF GLEN R ANDERSON, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
KNOX COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

ODOT Sends Aid To New York

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has dispatched support from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to aid in emergency snow removal efforts in the state of New York following the deadly Christmas-weekend blizzard. A convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
WHIZ

Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – SWAT Situation in Stoutsville

Stoutsville – Fairfield sheriff department is surrounding a home in Stoutsville on Main Street in the area of 11000 block around 430 pm. Around a half dozen, law enforcement vehicles are on the scene during this situation. A representative would not give me any information as it was an ongoing investigation. While on scene, SWAT arrived and broke down the door of the garage located in the back of 11600 main street. One person Bruce McFarland was arrested and taken into custody. He claimed during the arrest that he had health issues and the local EMS responded to the scene to check him out.
STOUTSVILLE, OH
Record-Herald

Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’

Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio homeless shelter says contractor stole $18,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Turbo Car Wash eyes northwest Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new car wash could come to the former PNC building at Bethel and Sawmill roads in northwest Columbus. Turbo Wash owner and founder Nicholas Lacaillade said he is working now with the local civic association and neighbors to turn the bank site at 22510 Bethel Road into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st

The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Beck Announces He is Running for Mayor of Ada

(The following release was issued by Sean Beck) As you might have guessed by all of the hints and whisperings around town, I will be running for mayor of Ada in the 2023 election. There’s a long path ahead of us before November – from collecting signatures and officially filing...
ADA, OH

