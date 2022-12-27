Read full article on original website
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site
MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #19FR09-0276
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES FIDUCARIES, DEVISEES AND DONEES OF GLEN R ANDERSON, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
unioncountydailydigital.com
ODOT Sends Aid To New York
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has dispatched support from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to aid in emergency snow removal efforts in the state of New York following the deadly Christmas-weekend blizzard. A convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility...
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware Counties in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in 2022 went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
WHIZ
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – SWAT Situation in Stoutsville
Stoutsville – Fairfield sheriff department is surrounding a home in Stoutsville on Main Street in the area of 11000 block around 430 pm. Around a half dozen, law enforcement vehicles are on the scene during this situation. A representative would not give me any information as it was an ongoing investigation. While on scene, SWAT arrived and broke down the door of the garage located in the back of 11600 main street. One person Bruce McFarland was arrested and taken into custody. He claimed during the arrest that he had health issues and the local EMS responded to the scene to check him out.
Record-Herald
Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’
Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of new phone scam
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phone scam. The dispatch center received a call from a citizen claiming that she had received a phone call from a person claiming they were an actual Sergeant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office social media page.
Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
Ohio homeless shelter says contractor stole $18,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
Turbo Car Wash eyes northwest Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new car wash could come to the former PNC building at Bethel and Sawmill roads in northwest Columbus. Turbo Wash owner and founder Nicholas Lacaillade said he is working now with the local civic association and neighbors to turn the bank site at 22510 Bethel Road into a […]
Columbus moves against LatitudeFive25 owners after Christmas evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after tenants were made to vacate their homes on Christmas in frigid weather because of no heat and bursting water pipes, Columbus’ city attorney is moving to speed up the process of wresting away the Latitude Five25 apartment complex from its current owners. The office of Columbus city attorney Zach […]
Economists Say Gov. Mike DeWine's Proposed Expansion of Mental Health Services Will Pay for Itself
In spending $85 million, Ohio could reduce poverty
iheart.com
Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st
The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash on I-71 in Greene County identified
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE: 2:10 p.m. A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving two semis in Greene County Thursday morning. Troopers were called to respond to a crash that happened shortly before 9 a.m. on southbound I-71 in Jefferson Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
Hilliard teacher resigns after accusation of decade-old relationship with high school student
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating as a Hilliard Darby High School teacher has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Brian Tonti, who worked at the high school for 22 years, resigned at the request of the school district, Hilliard City Schools Superintendent David Stewart said in an email to […]
wktn.com
Beck Announces He is Running for Mayor of Ada
(The following release was issued by Sean Beck) As you might have guessed by all of the hints and whisperings around town, I will be running for mayor of Ada in the 2023 election. There’s a long path ahead of us before November – from collecting signatures and officially filing...
Comments / 0