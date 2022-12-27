ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
Driver who ran red light charged in deadly Dearborn hit-and-run crash

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dearborn the day after Christmas. Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Chance Robert Murphy on Friday with four felony counts tied to the Dec. 26 accident, alleging Murphy fled a traffic stop and ran a red light before hitting another vehicle and killing a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman.
Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022

As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
Man accused of running red light, causing fatal Dearborn crash charged with murder

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A 29-year-old man was charged Friday with several felonies, including murder, stemming from a Dearborn crash that killed a woman earlier this week. Authorities say that when a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop Chance Robert Murphy for speeding Monday on Michigan Avenue, he ran a red light at Gulley and crashed into a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Services Set For Brighton Woman Killed In Christmas Eve Crash

Funeral services will take place this weekend for a Brighton woman and three others who died in a Christmas Eve crash in Ohio. The three-vehicle crash happened around 8:30am Saturday on southbound I-75 near milepost 97 in Franklin Township and shut down the freeway for almost seven hours. The Ohio...
Man charged after assaulting, forcing woman into van in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man has been charged after being seen in a video assaulting a woman and forcing her in a van. 32-year-old Quintin Brian Dorrough faces unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence charges, according to the prosecutors' office. Both individuals in the video, which quickly spread on social...
Police identify 24-year-old killed in shootout at Clover Tree Apartments

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shootout at the Clover Tree Apartments complex in Flint Township two days before Christmas. A 27-year-old man also accused of exchanging gunfire during the incident remains in stable condition at an area hospital,...
