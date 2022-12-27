An Ellicottville man is facing DWI and other charges after a rollover crash on Route 242 in the town of Mansfield early Wednesday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation into the crash that occurred around 3 am led to the arrest of the driver, 31-year-old Curtis Boza. He was treated and released by EMS from Ellicottville and Great Valley Fire Departments. Boza was then transported back to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. He was later released on an appearance ticket and multiple uniform traffic tickets for return to Mansfield Town Court at a later date.

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO