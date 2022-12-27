ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YourErie

Police respond to vehicle on Route 6

Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28. PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township. PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

AAA: Don’t drive hungover this New Year’s

PITTSBURGH — Intoxication doesn’t end the morning after the celebration. As people prepare to ring in the New Year, many will choose to indulge with some alcoholic beverages. In addition to reminding people of the dangers of driving under the influence, AAA East Central also reminds partygoers of the dangers of driving with a hangover.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

BREAKING: Drug Task Force Raid Leads to Arrest

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Joint Drug Task Force raided a vehicle outside of the Quality Inn Friday afternoon leading to an arrest and the seizure of a large quantity of Blue M30 pills consistent with fentanyl and Percocet. The raid was conducted at approximately 3 p.m. outside...
yourdailylocal.com

2022 in Review: The Year’s Top Column Pieces

WARREN, Pa. – With the year coming to an end, it’s time for our annual look back at the stories that mattered the most to our readers. We’ve already seen news and sports, now it’s time to see which columns caught your eye. 2022 in Review:...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

2022 in Review: The Year’s Top Videos

WARREN, Pa. – With the year coming to an end, it’s time for our annual look back at the stories that mattered the most to our readers. We know what you read, now let’s see what you watched this year. 2022 in Review: Top News Stories •...
yourdailylocal.com

County Recognizes National Law Enforcemenet Day

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Commissioners celebrated National Law Enforcement appreciation day during Wednesday’s meeting. That day will actually be on Jan. 9, but the commissioners will not meet before then (their next meeting is on Jan. 11). Commissioner Ben Kafferlin suggested thanking law enforcement for their...
yourdailylocal.com

PSP-Meadville Searching for Missing Woman

MEADVILLE, Pa. – Meadville-based Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help in the search for a missing woman. According to police, Kelli Mead, 41 of Conneautville, was last known to be at her place of employment, Embassy Health Care, on Park Avenue in West Mead Township, as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
MEADVILLE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Ellicottville man faces DWI after Cattaraugus County crash

An Ellicottville man is facing DWI and other charges after a rollover crash on Route 242 in the town of Mansfield early Wednesday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation into the crash that occurred around 3 am led to the arrest of the driver, 31-year-old Curtis Boza. He was treated and released by EMS from Ellicottville and Great Valley Fire Departments. Boza was then transported back to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. He was later released on an appearance ticket and multiple uniform traffic tickets for return to Mansfield Town Court at a later date.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
yourdailylocal.com

2022 in Review: The Year’s Top Sports Stories

WARREN, Pa. – With the year coming to an end, it’s time for our annual look back at the stories that mattered the most to our readers. Today’s offering will examine the sports stories that kept you on the edge of your seat. A cursory examination of...
WARREN, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Man Allegedly Busted With A Loaded Pistol In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old man was allegedly busted with a loaded pistol following an investigation on Jamestown’s eastside. On Monday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Eagle Street area for a reported person with a weapon around 5:30 a.m. Christian Jewell...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house. The...
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Drops Heartbreaker to Salamanca

LIMESTONE, N.Y. – Tommy Nyquist’s half-court shot at the buzzer was off the mark as Salamanca (N.Y.) handed Warren its second loss of the season, 54-53, in the opening round of the Joe DeCarbo IAABO Showcase Large School Division at Allegany-LImestone (N.Y.) High School. Salamanca jumped out to...
SALAMANCA, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Big Second Half Lifts Warren Girls to Third Straight Win

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Warren erased a 5-point halftime deficit with a 19-point third quarter on its way to a 57-42 win over Panama (N.Y.) at the JCC Showcase. The Panthers jumped out to a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, thanks in large part to a 9-point outburst by Josephine Bailey. Warren settled things in the second quarter and outscored Panama, 11-6, to cut the lead to 25-20 at the half.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Dragons Drop Overtime Battle With Allegany-Limestone

ALLEGANY, N.Y. – For the second time in as many games, Warren dropped a hard-fought decision at the Joe DeCarbo IAABO Showcase, 70-61, to Allegany-Limestone in overtime. Warren led by five going to the fourth quarter, but, behind a balanced effort, Allegany-Limestone forced overtime. In overtime, Carson Kwiatkowski scored...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Forest Area Boys Fall to North Clarion

FRILLS CORNER, Pa. – Scoring the first 65 points, North Clarion cruised to a 77-6 win over visiting Forest Area in non-conference action. The Wolves led 55-0 at halftime and 63-0 at the end of the third quarter before getting the first two points of the fourth quarter. Forest...

