Read full article on original website
Related
Police respond to vehicle on Route 6
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28. PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township. PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and […]
yourdailylocal.com
AAA: Don’t drive hungover this New Year’s
PITTSBURGH — Intoxication doesn’t end the morning after the celebration. As people prepare to ring in the New Year, many will choose to indulge with some alcoholic beverages. In addition to reminding people of the dangers of driving under the influence, AAA East Central also reminds partygoers of the dangers of driving with a hangover.
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING: Drug Task Force Raid Leads to Arrest
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Joint Drug Task Force raided a vehicle outside of the Quality Inn Friday afternoon leading to an arrest and the seizure of a large quantity of Blue M30 pills consistent with fentanyl and Percocet. The raid was conducted at approximately 3 p.m. outside...
yourdailylocal.com
2022 in Review: The Year’s Top Column Pieces
WARREN, Pa. – With the year coming to an end, it’s time for our annual look back at the stories that mattered the most to our readers. We’ve already seen news and sports, now it’s time to see which columns caught your eye. 2022 in Review:...
yourdailylocal.com
2022 in Review: The Year’s Top Videos
WARREN, Pa. – With the year coming to an end, it’s time for our annual look back at the stories that mattered the most to our readers. We know what you read, now let’s see what you watched this year. 2022 in Review: Top News Stories •...
yourdailylocal.com
County Recognizes National Law Enforcemenet Day
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Commissioners celebrated National Law Enforcement appreciation day during Wednesday’s meeting. That day will actually be on Jan. 9, but the commissioners will not meet before then (their next meeting is on Jan. 11). Commissioner Ben Kafferlin suggested thanking law enforcement for their...
Police: Man crashes vehicle with son during pursuit
ASHLEY — A Fairview Township man endangered his 15-year-old son when he failed to stop for speeding and ended up crashing in the southbo
explore venango
Police Identify Suspect Involved in Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released additional details regarding a repossession incident in Rouseville Borough that ended up with an Oil City man chasing down two people with a firearm. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old Daniel A. Chrispen,...
yourdailylocal.com
PSP-Meadville Searching for Missing Woman
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Meadville-based Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help in the search for a missing woman. According to police, Kelli Mead, 41 of Conneautville, was last known to be at her place of employment, Embassy Health Care, on Park Avenue in West Mead Township, as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
chautauquatoday.com
Ellicottville man faces DWI after Cattaraugus County crash
An Ellicottville man is facing DWI and other charges after a rollover crash on Route 242 in the town of Mansfield early Wednesday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation into the crash that occurred around 3 am led to the arrest of the driver, 31-year-old Curtis Boza. He was treated and released by EMS from Ellicottville and Great Valley Fire Departments. Boza was then transported back to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. He was later released on an appearance ticket and multiple uniform traffic tickets for return to Mansfield Town Court at a later date.
yourdailylocal.com
2022 in Review: The Year’s Top Sports Stories
WARREN, Pa. – With the year coming to an end, it’s time for our annual look back at the stories that mattered the most to our readers. Today’s offering will examine the sports stories that kept you on the edge of your seat. A cursory examination of...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Accident That Shut Down I-80 for Several Hours
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on Saturday morning. (Photos above by Gabe Troup.) According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Manpreet Singh, of Queens, New York. The cause of death...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Allegedly Busted With A Loaded Pistol In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old man was allegedly busted with a loaded pistol following an investigation on Jamestown’s eastside. On Monday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Eagle Street area for a reported person with a weapon around 5:30 a.m. Christian Jewell...
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house. The...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Drops Heartbreaker to Salamanca
LIMESTONE, N.Y. – Tommy Nyquist’s half-court shot at the buzzer was off the mark as Salamanca (N.Y.) handed Warren its second loss of the season, 54-53, in the opening round of the Joe DeCarbo IAABO Showcase Large School Division at Allegany-LImestone (N.Y.) High School. Salamanca jumped out to...
yourdailylocal.com
Wolverines Roll Past Kane to Claim Sheffield Sports Boosters Christmas Tournament Title
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – A day after being shut out in the first quarter, Sheffield exploded for 20 first-quarter points on its way to a 61-45 win over Kane in the championship game of the Sheffield Sports Boosters Christmas Tournament. The Wolverines led 20-9 at the end of eight minutes...
yourdailylocal.com
Big Second Half Lifts Warren Girls to Third Straight Win
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Warren erased a 5-point halftime deficit with a 19-point third quarter on its way to a 57-42 win over Panama (N.Y.) at the JCC Showcase. The Panthers jumped out to a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, thanks in large part to a 9-point outburst by Josephine Bailey. Warren settled things in the second quarter and outscored Panama, 11-6, to cut the lead to 25-20 at the half.
yourdailylocal.com
Dragons Drop Overtime Battle With Allegany-Limestone
ALLEGANY, N.Y. – For the second time in as many games, Warren dropped a hard-fought decision at the Joe DeCarbo IAABO Showcase, 70-61, to Allegany-Limestone in overtime. Warren led by five going to the fourth quarter, but, behind a balanced effort, Allegany-Limestone forced overtime. In overtime, Carson Kwiatkowski scored...
yourdailylocal.com
Forest Area Boys Fall to North Clarion
FRILLS CORNER, Pa. – Scoring the first 65 points, North Clarion cruised to a 77-6 win over visiting Forest Area in non-conference action. The Wolves led 55-0 at halftime and 63-0 at the end of the third quarter before getting the first two points of the fourth quarter. Forest...
Comments / 0