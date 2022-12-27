More than a Crab Feed it’s a party! Get your tickets now as it always sells out. Why? They not only get the best and biggest crab around with pasta and salad, but they’ll also have a great live band, raffle and auction! It’s lots of fun. Add it to your calendar for Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Ghost Hall in Sebastopol. $65 per person and all the crab you want plus more. You can’t lose. Unless of course you don’t act now! Call today. 707-481-3565 to reserve your spot. Did I mention dance band? We all could use some dancing right about now so join us and support your Chamber who puts on the Farmers Markets we’ve come to love.

FORESTVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO