Marysville, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

unioncountydailydigital.com

Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site

MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Bids for Knox County Department of Job and Family Services

LEGAL NOTICE - REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL. Notice is hereby given that the Board of Knox County Commissioners is soliciting proposals from interested parties to furnish Consulting Services for the Knox County Department of Job and Family Services, for the 2023 calendar year. Request for Proposal (RFP) specifications and/or details of...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

ODOT Sends Aid To New York

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has dispatched support from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to aid in emergency snow removal efforts in the state of New York following the deadly Christmas-weekend blizzard. A convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

DCDL set to roll out new hours

The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees voted to implement new operating hours for the library system at its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, all branches of the Delaware County District Library system will move to the following operating hours:
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – SWAT Situation in Stoutsville

Stoutsville – Fairfield sheriff department is surrounding a home in Stoutsville on Main Street in the area of 11000 block around 430 pm. Around a half dozen, law enforcement vehicles are on the scene during this situation. A representative would not give me any information as it was an ongoing investigation. While on scene, SWAT arrived and broke down the door of the garage located in the back of 11600 main street. One person Bruce McFarland was arrested and taken into custody. He claimed during the arrest that he had health issues and the local EMS responded to the scene to check him out.
STOUTSVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Drug Interdiction Task Forces Seize Over $64 Million in Narcotics in 2022

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The law enforcement task forces organized under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) confiscated more than $64 million in illegal drugs in 2022 alone, taking a bite out of the trafficking business in Ohio and inevitably saving lives. “Every ounce of fentanyl taken off the...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Carolyn Faye Kincaid

Carolyn Faye Kincaid, 85 of Richwood, died Wednesday evening December 28, 2022 at the Prestige Gardens in Marysville. She was born October 18, 1937 in Ansted, West Virginia to the late Charles and Sally (Crist) Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Kincaid, they were married in March of 1959 and he died July 4, 2021. She was also predeceased by siblings, Charles, Edward Ray, Doris Legg, Edna Jane Davis and Loretta Kincaid.
RICHWOOD, OH
wktn.com

Man Arrested in Wyandot County in Connection to Death in Richland County

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 6:33 Wednesday evening from a concerned person regarding Robert Hamman. Hamman, of Shiloh, Ohio was originally reported missing from his father’s residence (Terrence Hamman) where he had been staying. Hamman’s father was found deceased at the residence on...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Turbo Car Wash eyes northwest Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new car wash could come to the former PNC building at Bethel and Sawmill roads in northwest Columbus. Turbo Wash owner and founder Nicholas Lacaillade said he is working now with the local civic association and neighbors to turn the bank site at 22510 Bethel Road into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘It’s despicable;’ Trotwood mayor, police chief speak out after Greyhound riders stranded in cold

TROTWOOD — Trotwood’s mayor and police chief are speaking out after they say Greyhound bus riders were left stranded in freezing cold temperatures on Christmas. Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that his department was called out to the city’s Greyhound station on Christmas night. He said 12 people had been left outside for about an hour and a half after their bus was cancelled and the the station was closed.
TROTWOOD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bucyrus traffic stop turns into drug bust

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Bucyrus turned into a drug bust, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reported that at 4:05 p.m., it joined the Bucyrus Police Department in pulling over a vehicle on East Oakwood Avenue near the intersection of Faustina Avenue. The driver, Aubrey […]
BUCYRUS, OH
WHIZ

Homicide investigation in Licking County

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it’s investigating the death of a Newark woman as a homicide. Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said his office executed a search warrant on December 23rd at a home on Darlene Drive in Newark after receiving a request for a welfare check from family members of 67-year-old Debra Perrine.
LICKING COUNTY, OH

