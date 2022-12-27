Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Aircraft fire reported at NRV Airport
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management says firefighters battled an aircraft fire at the New River Valley Airport on Friday. Authorities say no injuries were reported during the fire. Our first responders keep meeting the challenges head-on. Facebook post from Pulaski County Emergency Management.
wfxrtv.com
Firefighter found dead in Bedford Co. Pond
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue reports that a firefighter was found dead in a pond on Friday night. Officials say the firefighter has been identified as Lt. Mel Nowlin, a long-time volunteer with the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company. Not only was he a volunteer firefighter but the company’s secretary and treasurer as well.
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
wfxrtv.com
Fire at Bimbo Bakeries causes $2 million in damages
— ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is reporting they are currently on the scene of a structure fire at a commercial facility. Workers on the scene have confirmed to WFXR the fire is at Bimbo Bakeries. Firefighters say they were dispatched at approximately 8 p.m. to the 1900...
WDBJ7.com
Customers raise concerns over Appalachian Power’s increase in electric bills
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Electricity bills across the Roanoke Valley are going up. Appalachian Power customers are reporting increases of hundreds of dollars within the last month. AEP customers asked WDBJ7 to look into why some bills from Appalachian Power are increasing by up to $400 from last month. Even...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of firefighter found dead in Big Island pond
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The name has been released of a firefighter found dead in a pond Friday night. Lt. Mel Nowlin was a longtime volunteer with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company who also served as the company’s secretary and treasurer, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, which released the information on Big Island’s behalf.
WSLS
Appalachian Power customers see bills with new, higher rates
ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t be surprised to see your electric bill be a bit higher than what you’re used to in the next couple of months. Back in September, we reported that Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) would be raising its rates on Nov. 1. Now, many people...
Death and fire being investigated in Henry Co.
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A death and fire are being investigated in Henry County according to the fire marshall. Lisa Garrett, the Henry County Fire Marshall says the fatality occurred in the 200 block of Ridge Road in Collinsville on Friday. Garrett says firefighters were dispatched for a fire in the yard that they extinguished. […]
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 North can expect delays because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 138.5 near the construction zone in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says traffic is backed up over one mile.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash closes bridge over Molly’s Creek
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports a detour is in place because of a vehicle crash on the bridge over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 near Winfall Road. VDOT says the bridge east of Brookneal Highway in Campbell County is now closed. The...
WSET
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
Yankee Candle Closes Virginia Factory. Is It Going Out Of Business?
Employees at a Yankee Candle factory in Forest, Virginia, will be looking for new jobs in the new year. Newell Brands, parent company of the popular candle company, announced in early November that they were closing the plant that employs 187 people. Article continues below advertisement. The Virginia factory primarily...
wfxrtv.com
Firefighters rescue dog from large hole in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department rescued a furry friend who fell into a large hole. Firefighters said on Wednesday a hunting dog fell into a large hole while hunting and spent a cold night there. Rescue 2 responded and said the dog was so excited upon seeing her rescuer descending into the hole. She was brought back to the surface uninjured. Firefighters say she thanked them with a wagging tail and some wet kisses.
WDBJ7.com
Warming Shelter of Franklin County ready to help this winter
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “I know there are a lot of people in our area who are shocked and surprised that there are homeless in Franklin County,” said Rev. Susan Hughes, co-director of the Warming Shelter of Franklin County. In early 2022, Hughes and Rev. Sarah Payne...
wfxrtv.com
The most dangerous time of year, experts talk alcohol-related crashes
As you're making plans for your New Year's Eve celebrations don't forget to think about your first ride home of 2023. The most dangerous time of year, experts talk alcohol-related …. As you're making plans for your New Year's Eve celebrations don't forget to think about your first ride home...
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke street loses mail delivery after dog attacks
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dog versus mailman is an old trope, but in Roanoke, it’s having very real consequences. Residents on Northridge Street NE received a letter from the United States Postal Service (USPS) saying that their mail delivery was being cut off after a local dog attacked a carrier.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Clay Pot Irrigation
"All the Dirt" traveled to Front Royal, Virginia this fall to check out the Homesteaders of American Convention!. "All the Dirt" traveled to Front Royal, Virginia this fall to check out the Homesteaders of American Convention!. “The Big Lick Countdown” returns to Roanoke. As the holiday season comes to...
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue Ridge
A view of Roanoke from Mill MountainPhoto bySteve Sindiong. Roanoke is an up and coming city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, filled with great museums, arts, great restaurants, brew pubs, shopping and tons of outdoor activities.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police looking for feedback from community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents to participate in a community survey before it closes Friday night. Police are asking for the community’s feedback on the department’s performance over the last two years. This year’s survey comes after a string of shootings and crime across the Lynchburg community.
Comments / 0