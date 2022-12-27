ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department rescued a furry friend who fell into a large hole. Firefighters said on Wednesday a hunting dog fell into a large hole while hunting and spent a cold night there. Rescue 2 responded and said the dog was so excited upon seeing her rescuer descending into the hole. She was brought back to the surface uninjured. Firefighters say she thanked them with a wagging tail and some wet kisses.

