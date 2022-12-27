Read full article on original website
Car vs. pole crash results in intermittent road closures in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a car versus power pole crash on the morning of December 29. There will be intermittent closures in the area of Clodfelter Road near Tripple Vista as Benton PUD crews work on cleaning up after the crash according to the BCSO. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
I-82 reopened after multiple crashes near Wapato
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to the WSP, I-82 eastbound is reopened in Yakima County. According to the WSP eastbound lanes of I-82 remain closed at milepost 44 in Yakima County. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is in the process of closing the eastbound lanes of I-82 at milepost 44. According to...
Collision backs up traffic headed to Selah
SELAH, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. Traffic is now back to normal, according to SPD. DECEMBER 29, 2022 4:12 p.m. First responders are currently on scene at a collision near the McDonalds on S 1st Street and Riverview Ave, according to a post from the Selah Police Department. It is unknown at this time how many people are involved, but injuries have been confirmed.
5-Year-Old Yakima Boy Missing Since Sept Found Dead
(Yakima, WA) -- A 5-year-old boy missing for months has been found dead. Yakima Police say they have confirmed the body of a juvenile found in the Yakima River is that of Lucian Munguia. It was back on December 29th, that police say they found human remains in the river near Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road. After an autopsy, authorities were able to figure out Munguia's identity based on dental records. There is no foul play suspected. The victim's family is asking for privacy at this time. He has been missing since September 10th.
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
Early morning fire at Yakima retirement home leaves $200k in damages and 1 person injured
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning residential structure fire in Yakima left $200,000 in damages and one person injured. The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says they were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. They responded to the fire in the 600 block of N....
One injured in Yakima fire
Melting Snow, Downed Lines Lead To Tri-Cities Street Closures
(Kennewick, WA) -- Melting snow has led to several washouts along area roads. Benton County says they had to close a part of C Williams Road near Locust Grove Road; Reese Road between Travis Road and Plymouth Road; Cemetery Road between Badger Canyon Road and Travis Road; and Badger Canyon Road near Sellards Road. A time for reopening has not been posted at this time.
Police: Body of missing 5-year-old found in Yakima River
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The body of a 5-year-old child who was reported missing in September has been found in the Yakima River, police said. The Yakima Police Department said Friday that law enforcement officers responded Thursday to the area of Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road after a report that human remains were found in the river.
Wanted man causes SWAT standoff on 6th Ave in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:23 p.m. The man is now in custody. YPD's public information officer, Yvette Inzunza, said there were no injuries. He was wanted for child rape and unlawful firearm possession, according to Captain Shawn Boyle. SWAT was on the phone with the suspect for an hour negotiating before he came out.
Afternoon News Update Dec. 30: Suspect in Moscow murders arrested, one person hospitalized after Yakima fire, Trump tax returns released and more
A suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students has been arrested. One person was hospitalized and several were displaced due to water damage in a Yakima fire. After years of legal wrangling six years of former President Trump's tax returns have been released.
Police in Richland look for burglary, car crash suspect
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect after a possible burglary in North Richland from the afternoon of December 28, according to a post from RPD. When officers arrived to the possible burglary call, a suspect drove away in a maroon sedan, according...
Over 400 without power in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
Christmas crash on I-84 takes a life
MORROW COUNTY – A single-car crash took the life of a Boardman man on Christmas morning and seriously injured another person. Oregon State Police reports Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene near milepost 174. Asarias Alonso Ramos, 38, also of Boardman, was critically injured and...
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
SunDome Shootout Day 2 Highlights/Scores
The 2nd day of the Wilbur-Ellis Yakima Valley SunDome Shootout took place Friday, Dec. 30. Here are scores and highlights from the day's action.
Man in Yakima standoff promises to surrender after "eating a Hot Pocket"
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A man is in custody after a standoff near the 400 block of N. 6th Ave. in Yakima last night. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) shared on Facebook a message to stay away from the area due to a "breaking incident". They later updated that the incident...
13 Fun New Year’s Eve 2022 Parties to Go to in Yakima Valley
WHERE'S THE FUN FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE IN THE YAKIMA VALLEY?. Thank goodness we are not on a COVID lockdown this year! Where are you spending your New Year’s Eve to ring in the 2023 new year? If you have lived in the Yakima Valley, you know there are typically a ton of fun parties at local bars. If you're new to the area, you probably have been asking around, "Where are the fun NYE parties in Yakima?" We have 13 places you can go!
Body of Lucian Munguia found
YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department announced Friday a body recovered from the Yakima River has been identified as Lucian Munguia, 5, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10. On Thursday, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of...
