Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins beef, explained: Former Thunder teammates trade shots on Twitter after Perkins' comments about Ibaka's age

10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Sporting News
That One Play: Why nobody can stop Pelicans star Zion Williamson from scoring at the basket
Welcome to "That One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Pelican star Zion Williamson takes the spotlight. It looked like the Timberwolves were going to snap their losing...
Sporting News
Should Shai Gilgeous-Alexander start in 2023 NBA All-Star Game? Thunder guard continues to build strong case
Charles Barkley made quite the claim in late November. "If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not starting in the All-Star Game, we're not going to let the public vote again," the Hall of Famer said on Inside the NBA. "He should be starting at the two spot in the Western Conference. Easily."
Sporting News
How to watch Jayson Tatum vs. Kawhi Leonard: TV channel, live streams, time for Celtics vs. Clippers Thursday NBA game
The Celtics and Clippers are set to face off in what could be an NBA Finals preview on Thursday. The Celtics own the best record in the NBA, entering this contest at 25-10 on the season. Boston is coming off of a blowout win over the Rockets, where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just barely missed out on the opportunity to each score 40 points in the same game.
Sporting News
LeBron James expresses frustration after another Lakers loss: 'I'm a winner, and I want to win'
It's tough going for LeBron James and the Lakers right now. Just when it seemed as though Los Angeles was starting to figure things out, eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis suffered a stress fracture in his right foot that will sideline him indefinitely. The Lakers are 2-5 since his injury, falling all the way to 13th in the Western Conference standings.
Sporting News
Lakers' LeBron James makes history, puts on a show on 38th birthday with season-high 47 points
LeBron James continues to defy Father Time. On his 38th birthday, James looked no different than the 19-year-old who entered the league in 2003. The Lakers went into Atlanta for a matchup with the Hawks and the birthday boy refused to settle for anything but a win. James was otherworldly...
Sporting News
Why isn't Joe Mazzulla coaching the Celtics? Head coach out vs. Clippers with corneal abrasions
Boston's injury report for Thursday's meeting with LA doesn't tell the full story. In addition to Danilo Gallinari, who remains sidelined after tearing his ACL, and JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele, both of whom are on G League assignment, the Celtics will be without interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla...
Sporting News
Stephen Curry wins Finals MVP, Ja Morant's dunk of the year and more 2022 NBA best moments
The NBA moves at such a breakneck speed that it can be difficult to keep up with the biggest storylines on a nightly basis, let alone what happens over the course of an entire year. But before this current season reaches its halfway point and the calendar flips to 2023,...
Sporting News
Are Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Blazers Friday NBA game
Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard have had a number of battles throughout the years. Unfortunately, Friday won't be another chapter in their rivalry. Even without Curry, Friday's matchup between Golden State and Portland should be a fun one. The Warriors got off to a slow start after Curry suffered his shoulder injury, but they've won three straight games. They're now only one game behind the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings.
