ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins beef, explained: Former Thunder teammates trade shots on Twitter after Perkins' comments about Ibaka's age

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

How to watch Jayson Tatum vs. Kawhi Leonard: TV channel, live streams, time for Celtics vs. Clippers Thursday NBA game

The Celtics and Clippers are set to face off in what could be an NBA Finals preview on Thursday. The Celtics own the best record in the NBA, entering this contest at 25-10 on the season. Boston is coming off of a blowout win over the Rockets, where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just barely missed out on the opportunity to each score 40 points in the same game.
BOSTON, MA
Sporting News

LeBron James expresses frustration after another Lakers loss: 'I'm a winner, and I want to win'

It's tough going for LeBron James and the Lakers right now. Just when it seemed as though Los Angeles was starting to figure things out, eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis suffered a stress fracture in his right foot that will sideline him indefinitely. The Lakers are 2-5 since his injury, falling all the way to 13th in the Western Conference standings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Are Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Blazers Friday NBA game

Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard have had a number of battles throughout the years. Unfortunately, Friday won't be another chapter in their rivalry. Even without Curry, Friday's matchup between Golden State and Portland should be a fun one. The Warriors got off to a slow start after Curry suffered his shoulder injury, but they've won three straight games. They're now only one game behind the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy