Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins beef, explained: Former Thunder teammates trade shots on Twitter after Perkins' comments about Ibaka's age

The Celtics and Clippers are set to face off in what could be an NBA Finals preview on Thursday. The Celtics own the best record in the NBA, entering this contest at 25-10 on the season. Boston is coming off of a blowout win over the Rockets, where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just barely missed out on the opportunity to each score 40 points in the same game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO