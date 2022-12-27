Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
whdh.com
Fire crews rescue trapped person from rollover crash in Stoneham
STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused two to roll over in Stoneham on Friday. SKY7HD was over the scene, where fire crews could be seen pulling a trapped person from one of the crumpled vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital.
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
3 Hospitalized In Stoneham Double Vehicle Rollover That Blocked I-93 (UPDATE)
One person was trapped and three were hospitalized in a multiple-vehicle incident on I-93 North, officials say. Firefighters were called to the scene of an incident in which two vehicles rolled over on Friday, Dec. 30 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Stoneham Fire Department. Emer…
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
WCVB
15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident
EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
whdh.com
WATCH: Burglars raid Worcester shoe store before being nabbed by police
The owner of a Worcester shoe store is sharing surveillance video of a group of burglars breaking into and raiding his shop before they were tracked down and arrested by police early Friday morning. Worcester police officers responding to a reported break-in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street around 2...
whdh.com
Boat goes up in flames at Marina Bay in Quincy
A 30-foot boat went up in flames Friday while docked at Marina Bay in Quincy. The flames have since been extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating after woman shot on MBTA bus
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on board an MBTA bus just outside Andrew Square Station found the woman suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a transit police official.
WCVB
Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93
STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
Turnto10.com
1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
whdh.com
Boston police responding to report of person shot on MBTA bus
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police could be seen investigating an MBTA bus in Dorchester on Friday after a report of a person shot. Officers could be seen scouring the taped-off bus in the area of Andrew Square around 6 p.m. Witnesses said they heard numerous gunshots and saw people scattering...
whdh.com
Transit police investigating assault at Government Center MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit officers are investigating an assault at the Government Center MBTA station on Thursday night. Officers could be seen blocking off a staircase at the station with crime scene tape. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
Dorchester building evacuates after tank leaks 200 gallons of oil
A Dorchester building was evacuated Thursday night when an oil tank leaked approximately 200 gallons of oil. According to the Boston Fire Department, crews declared a level 2 Hazmat at the Thane Street building and promptly evacuated the building. Hamzat Technicians are still on scene to monitor the air quality...
whdh.com
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
whdh.com
Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
whdh.com
Two-hour power outage planned for Hudson and Stow
Residents in Hudson and Stow will lose power during the overnight hours on Friday as part of a planned outage. Crews with the Hudson Light & Power Department will perform an “emergency shutdown” to fix an issue that caused town-wide outages on Friday, Dec. 23, according to HLP.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about, 12:35 PM, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Tamari Tubbs, 25, of Dorchester,. While on patrol, in the area of 66 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester, officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Erie Street towards Glenway Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the motor vehicle which sped up and refused to stop until it reached Standish Street.
