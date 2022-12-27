ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whdh.com

Fire crews rescue trapped person from rollover crash in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused two to roll over in Stoneham on Friday. SKY7HD was over the scene, where fire crews could be seen pulling a trapped person from one of the crumpled vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital.
STONEHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident

EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

Boat goes up in flames at Marina Bay in Quincy

A 30-foot boat went up in flames Friday while docked at Marina Bay in Quincy. The flames have since been extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating after woman shot on MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on board an MBTA bus just outside Andrew Square Station found the woman suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a transit police official.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93

STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
STONEHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash

(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
CUMBERLAND, RI
whdh.com

Boston police responding to report of person shot on MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police could be seen investigating an MBTA bus in Dorchester on Friday after a report of a person shot. Officers could be seen scouring the taped-off bus in the area of Andrew Square around 6 p.m. Witnesses said they heard numerous gunshots and saw people scattering...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Transit police investigating assault at Government Center MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit officers are investigating an assault at the Government Center MBTA station on Thursday night. Officers could be seen blocking off a staircase at the station with crime scene tape. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Two-hour power outage planned for Hudson and Stow

Residents in Hudson and Stow will lose power during the overnight hours on Friday as part of a planned outage. Crews with the Hudson Light & Power Department will perform an “emergency shutdown” to fix an issue that caused town-wide outages on Friday, Dec. 23, according to HLP.
STOW, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about, 12:35 PM, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Tamari Tubbs, 25, of Dorchester,. While on patrol, in the area of 66 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester, officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Erie Street towards Glenway Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the motor vehicle which sped up and refused to stop until it reached Standish Street.
BOSTON, MA

