No plans for New Year’s Eve? 2 local food and wine celebrations

HEALDSBURG

The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House will host its annual Bubbles & Bites Celebration from 1 to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. The event will include tasting a series of sparklers paired with appetizers such as caviar, tuna tartare and crab cakes. The Rooftop operates on a first-come, first-served basis. $49 per person. To reserve: harmonguesthouse.com or 707-230-6507. The Harmon Guest House is at 227 Healdsburg Ave.

HEALDSBURG

Pizza and pinot Fridays

The Oakville Wine Merchant is hosting this pairing from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, with about seven 12-inch pizzas to choose from and a glass of its featured pinot noir, for $25. The wine shop, next door to the Oakville Grocery, offers 36 wines sold by the ounce, half glass or full glass, plus bottles to buy as gifts. The focus here is on low-production, high-quality winemakers like Verite, Williams Seylem and Raen, with wines rotated quarterly. Reservations are recommended. To reserve: oakvillegrocery.com or call Oakville Wine Merchant at 707-934-8233. The Oakville Wine Merchant is at 122 W. Matheson St.

HEALDSBURG

Piedmont night at the Matheson

The OnTheHill Wine Club and the Matheson are teaming up for a Piedmont-themed truffle dinner and unique wines from Italy at 6 p.m. Jan. 15. The dinner is expected to span three and a half hours, and tickets are $300 per person. To reserve: eventbright.com or thematheson.com. The Matheson is at 106 Matheson St.

GUERNEVILLE

Dawn Ranch is planning a New Year’s Eve Celebration for Dec. 31, with a three-course dinner, live music and a midnight toast with sparkling wine. Open to both locals and people from outside the area, the festivities will kick off at 8 p.m. and run through midnight. Dinner starts at $150, with the option to add dessert. Menu highlights include clam chowder, a winter kale salad and chicken breast. To reserve: paperbrowntickets.com or dawnranch.com. Dawn Ranch is at 16467 River Road.

CALISTOGA

Kick start the new year with a three-part free series on nutrition called “New Year. New-Trition. New You” at Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs. Nutritionist, teacher and the founder of Occidental Nutrition, Mary Sheila Gonnella, will be leading the charge with segments unfolding at 6 p.m. Jan. 12, Feb. 16 and March 9. The first part of the series will be an overview on eating for health. The second segment will delve into fermentation and gut health, and a third segment will cover building immunity and bone health. To reserve, email trevorlogan@houseofbetter.com. Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs is at 1507 Lincoln Ave.