The 4 Best Raspberry Pi Simulators for Testing Your Projects
The Raspberry Pi is a versatile single-board computer that can be used in Internet of Things and robotics projects. It is cheap, powerful, and well-supported. But, due to various reasons, you might not always have a Raspberry Pi handy to test your project ideas. That's where a Raspberry Pi simulator comes in.
6 Benefits of Getting Your Computer From a Linux PC Maker
You may not see Linux on any computers at a physical big-box store, but there are many companies that will sell you a PC with Linux pre-installed online. Even though these retailers often have higher prices, it's still worth seeking these companies out when considering your next purchase. Here are some of the reasons why.
The 9 Best Utilities for Windows Power Users
As a Windows user, you want to ensure everything runs smoothly, right? There are many utilities out there that can help with this, but it can be difficult to find the best ones.
How to Stop Spotify From Starting Automatically on Windows
When you install the Spotify app on your Windows computer, it will automatically set itself as a startup app. It does this by default. However, if you don't want to see Spotify every time you turn on your computer, you can easily stop that from happening.
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
How to Install Windows 11 Updates
Windows 11 system updates typically include security patches, new features, bug fixes, and overall performance improvements. These updates ensure that your PC runs smoothly and securely all the time. Hence, it's always a good idea to keep your Windows 11 PC up to date with the latest version.
6 Ways to Access a Shared Folder in Windows 11
Shared folders are a unique way to collaborate and share documents with other users on a computer network. This can be especially useful if you're working on a project with a team or need to share files with someone else.
7 API Security Best Practices to Consider
An Application Programming Interface (API) is a platform on which applications communicate. APIs are widespread and play a vital role in many modern software architectures. API...
How to Open the Calculator in Windows 11
Whether you need to make a quick calculation or a complex equation, the Calculator app built into Windows 11 can help you get it done quickly and easily. In this article, we will show you how to open Calculator in Windows 11 so that you can start using it right away.
What Are Crypto Communities and How Do They Boost Adoption?
One of the bedrocks of cryptocurrency are crypto communities. These communities exist on online messaging platforms and are made up of like-minded people invested in one cryptocurrency or another.
10 Mac Apps That Help You Sort Out Your Life
Nowadays, we often talk about the impact of technology with a negative tone. These discussions rely on ideas like people being addicted to smartphones and apps wrecking our real life.
How to Create a QR Code Using Adobe InDesign and Illustrator
QR codes are a surefire way to connect with a younger audience. If you want to engage with youngsters, you need to use technology found right in their hands. Adding QR codes to designs is simple; you can generate them online and insert them into your designs.
What Is Amazon Clinic? Everything You Need to Know About the Telehealth Service
Modern health care is changing rapidly. Nowadays, you can use your smartphone and an array of digital tools to do everything from checking your heart rate to getting personalized health tips. At the same time, the number of people using telehealth continues to grow.
How to Fix the “Windows Can’t Find One of the Files in This Theme” Error
Microsoft offers several stock themes for your Windows 10 and Windows 11 computer. Additionally, you can scour the Microsoft Store if you want more options. Although applying a theme lets you change the look and feel of your PC, sometimes, these themes can also cause problems.
6 Ways to Free Up Storage Space in Windows 11
As a Windows 11 user, you have plenty of options to free up disk space on your system. Unnecessary apps, temporary Windows Update files, and media can occupy a huge chunk of your hard drive. Limited storage space prevents you from downloading the necessary software and slows down your PC.
How to Increase the Performance of Android Studio on Windows
Android Studio is the most popular software for Android app development. It allows developers to write code, test, and debug their apps, as well as build and deploy them.
Here Is Everything You Need to Know About Windows Product Keys
Almost all of us have run into websites selling Windows activation keys at dirt-cheap rates at one point or another. But, although they are common, many people don't know what Windows activation keys are and what they do.
How to Use Solana to Buy NFTs
Having developed a reputation as an "Ethereum killer," Solana is one of the biggest players in decentralized finance today. Because of its excellent functionality, Solana has become a natural network to facilitate the purchase of non-fungible tokens more efficiently and cost-effectively than Ethereum.
What Are the Best Bottleneck Calculators for Windows? How to Check Your Hardware for Bottlenecks Manually
Do you plan to build a custom PC or upgrade an existing system but are concerned about how well the components will fit together? If so, bottleneck calculators can be of assistance. The calculators estimate whether the components you plan to install will encounter any bottleneck, and you can check that without spending a penny.
The Best DJ Controllers
Back in the day, DJs spun vinyl on turntables, beat-matched and mixed by ear, and carried all their records with them in suave record bags. DJing this way is still popular, especially with the ongoing comeback of vinyl. However, it can be an expensive hobby if DJing isn't an income source.
