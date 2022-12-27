West El Paso Johnny Carino’s closed; new concept to open in Downtown

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Johnny Carino’s Italian restaurant announced today that it has closed its Sunland Park Drive location. The other Johnny Carinos locations on Airway Blvd, in El Paso, as well as the Alamogordo location remain open and are unaffected by the Sunland Park location closure.

“There were very specific issues involving the building and our lease at the Sunland Park location that ultimately limited our ability to keep this location viable,” said Chico Nelan, President of Southwest Xtreme Cuixine Sunland LLC.” “We thank El Paso for 15 great years on the Westside and we will make sure our employees are offered positions at our other locations and our new project downtown.”

“Any scheduled caterings or events will be contacted and handled by our great team on Airway Blvd, and gift cards are redeemable at any Johnny Carino’s location in the Nation.”

The new restaurant concept located downtown on Mesa Street, across from San Jacinto Park, is set open in the first quarter of 2023. Nelan said details of the new restaurant will be released in late January 2023.

