El Paso, TX

West El Paso Johnny Carino’s closed; new concept to open in Downtown

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Johnny Carino’s Italian restaurant announced today that it has closed its Sunland Park Drive location. The other Johnny Carinos locations on Airway Blvd, in El Paso, as well as the Alamogordo location remain open and are unaffected by the Sunland Park location closure.

“There were very specific issues involving the building and our lease at the Sunland Park location that ultimately limited our ability to keep this location viable,” said Chico Nelan, President of Southwest Xtreme Cuixine Sunland LLC.” “We thank El Paso for 15 great years on the Westside and we will make sure our employees are offered positions at our other locations and our new project downtown.”

“Any scheduled caterings or events will be contacted and handled by our great team on Airway Blvd, and gift cards are redeemable at any Johnny Carino’s location in the Nation.”

The new restaurant concept located downtown on Mesa Street, across from San Jacinto Park, is set open in the first quarter of 2023. Nelan said details of the new restaurant will be released in late January 2023.

Related
KTSM

El Paso’s Jalisco Cafe to give away menudo for a year to 5 lucky people

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 60 years, the Jalisco Cafe has been a part of the El Paso community, serving authentic Mexican food for all to enjoy. Aside from popular Mexican dishes, the Jalisco Cafe is known for its world famous menudo. Jalisco Cafe says their menudo is made with the freshest ingredients and is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?

It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
EL PASO, TX
US105

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
EL PASO, TX
Courthouse News Service

El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.  Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
US105

Here’s Where You Can Celebrate & Bring In The New Year In El Paso

In a few more days, we can say Adios, Sayonara & Goodbye to the year of 2022. And of course this is the perfect time to start planning on where to go for the New years Eve festivities. Sometimes it's nice to enjoy & celebrate at home; but if you want to party one last time in 2022, you have plenty of chances.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Coronado, Franklin to meet in finals of Raising Canes Tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’ll be a Battle for the Westside in the finals of the Raising Canes Holiday Tournament. Rivals Coronado and Franklin will meet in the championship game on Friday at 1 p.m., after emerging victorious in the semifinals on Thursday. Franklin took down El Dorado, cruising past the Aztecs 48-37 in […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Year in review: KTSM’s Top 10 stories from 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After two years of pandemic, 2022 characterized a gradual return to normalcy. While crime and migrant stories where continuously leading our headlines, there were other events that captured the interest of the El Paso area residents. We take a look back at the Top 10 stories we published in the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters. Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

PD: Man fatally shot in East El Paso, suspect still at large

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are still searching for the gunman after a shooting on the morning of December 28, at the 11/11 bar, located at 1440 North Zaragoza Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim had been shot by an individual with a rifle who had emerged from a vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets

EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the city of El Paso say there has been a rise in complaints from residents near Sacred Heart Church. A city spokesperson says residents have complained of drug use, drug paraphernalia, harassment, intimidation, and littering. The city adds that it is increasing its law enforcement presence in the area The post City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
