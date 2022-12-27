Read full article on original website
Bailey Zimmerman Walks Away From a Breakup With a New Song, ‘Get to Gettin’ Gone’ [Listen]
Christmas just came early for Bailey Zimmerman fans. After weeks of teasing “Get to Gettin’ Gone” on TikTok and Instagram, the Illinois native has finally dropped the track, and it’s sure to resonate with those who have had their hearts broken. Like Zimmerman’s collection of songs...
Shania Twain Is Embracing Menopause and Feeling Body Positive: ‘The Best Fashion Is Confidence’
Country superstar Shania Twain is experiencing a career renaissance as she preps to release her new studio album Queen of Me and take off on a headlining tour next year, and at the age of 57, she's feeling better than ever. The singer opened up about going through menopause and...
Shania Twain Doesn’t Know If Throat Surgery Results ‘Will Last Forever’
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.
Songwriter Nicolle Galyon Had No Idea How Tough It Is to Be Vulnerable as an Artist
Nicolle Galyon has been writing hit country songs for nearly two decades, but the songwriter says she's got a brand-new respect for recording artists after the release of her 2022 debut album, Firstborn. "I have so much empathy for artists," she told Taste of Country on the red carpet before...
Trisha Yearwood + Garth Brooks Have One Christmas Tradition They Stick to No Matter How Crazy Life Gets
When both of your parents are country music superstars with busy touring schedules, it can be tricky to find time to do all of the Christmastime activities that make the holiday season special. Despite their hectic calendars, though, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood always make time for a tradition that makes it feel like Christmas in their household.
Jimmie Allen Shares Heartfelt Version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
Jimmie Allen is ushering in the holidays with a heartwarming, soulful cover of classic Christmas carol, "Have Yourself a Little Christmas." The singer posted a video of the full version of the song on Friday (Dec. 23). In the clip, Allen sits at his keyboard while singing to a pre-recorded...
Orli Gottesman From ‘Yellowstone’ Reveals What Kelly Reilly Is Really Like Offscreen
Kelly Reilly plays one of the toughest characters in television history in her role as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, but according to one of her new co-stars, she's very different when the cameras are not rolling. Orli Gottesman, who joined the show during Season 5 as a love interest for...
Zach Bryan Really, Really Hates Ticketmaster + He’s Doing Something About It
Zach Bryan is doing all he can to fight back against extremely high ticket prices. The singer dropped his All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster album last week, but that's just the next step of an assault. All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster is a 24-song live album that features songs from...
Brantley Gilbert’s New Year’s Goals Include New Music: ‘I Got a Lot of Work to Do’
Brantley Gilbert dropped a somewhat surprise album in November called So Help Me God, and the singer is already looking ahead to new music in 2023. Gilbert will head to Texas to write more music in February, but he says been working on new tunes since before he released his latest project.
Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas
When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
10 Best Country Albums of 2022
The best country albums of 2022 have something in common: they were made with little regard for commercial success or record sales. In some cases that's because the artist didn't have the infrastructure to run a song up to No. 1 on radio airplay charts. Three independent artists make this Top 10 list and a fourth album is the kind of album you'd expect from an indy. Only one artist found below notched a solo No. 1 country airplay hit this year.
Blake Shelton Credits Kelly Clarkson for Inspiring a Segment of ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton's new fun-filled game show, Barmageddon, is currently airing on USA Network, and the country singer says Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, inspired one of the aspects of his own show. When talking with Access Hollywood, Shelton said he "stole" the idea to perform on each episode of Barmageddon from his friend and The Voice co-star.
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
52 Years Ago: Lynn Anderson’s ‘(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden’ Hits No. 1
Fifty-two years ago today, on Dec. 26, 1970, Lynn Anderson's single "(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden" became her first No. 1 hit. The song was the title track of her 10th studio album. "Rose Garden" was written by Joe South and included on his 1969 album, Instrospect. Freddy...
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Charley + Rozene Pride — Country Music’s Greatest Love Stories
On Dec. 28, 1956, a young Charley Pride and his wife, Rozene, got married. They'd just met earlier that year: He was playing Negro League baseball for the Memphis Red Sox and she was a dedicated baseball fan. Although the couple were only in their early 20s at the time,...
Mickey Guyton Salutes Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
Several notable artists were honored at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on CBS on Wednesday (Dec. 28). One of those in the spotlight was Gladys Knight, who received several musical tributes including a performance from Mickey Guyton. The "Better Than You Left Me" singer delivered a powerful cover...
Here Are Americana Radio’s Most Played Albums of 2022
The Americana Music Association has released their list of 2022's most played albums on Americana radio, and this year's top 10 includes an eclectic mix of artists. Complied from airplay data taken from the period Dec. 14, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2022, this year's rankings spotlight some of The Boot's favorite records from the past two years.
Dolly Parton Is Releasing an Anti-Bullying Children’s Book Starring Her God-Dog Billy the Kid
Dolly Parton is readying her next children's book with a very special main character. Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes It Big will feature her God-dog, Billy the Kid. It is set to hit store shelves net spring. "Guess what! My new book Billy the Kid Makes It Big featuring...
Blake Shelton Says He’ll Return to ‘The Voice’ Under One Condition
Blake Shelton's time on The Voice is coming to an end after its upcoming Season 23. However, he hasn't ruled out a return to the reality singing competition in the future. The country singer says he would happily come back for one reason:. To mentor Team Gwen Stefani. "Oh my...
