Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas

When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
10 Best Country Albums of 2022

The best country albums of 2022 have something in common: they were made with little regard for commercial success or record sales. In some cases that's because the artist didn't have the infrastructure to run a song up to No. 1 on radio airplay charts. Three independent artists make this Top 10 list and a fourth album is the kind of album you'd expect from an indy. Only one artist found below notched a solo No. 1 country airplay hit this year.
Blake Shelton Credits Kelly Clarkson for Inspiring a Segment of ‘Barmageddon’

Blake Shelton's new fun-filled game show, Barmageddon, is currently airing on USA Network, and the country singer says Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, inspired one of the aspects of his own show. When talking with Access Hollywood, Shelton said he "stole" the idea to perform on each episode of Barmageddon from his friend and The Voice co-star.
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Here Are Americana Radio’s Most Played Albums of 2022

The Americana Music Association has released their list of 2022's most played albums on Americana radio, and this year's top 10 includes an eclectic mix of artists. Complied from airplay data taken from the period Dec. 14, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2022, this year's rankings spotlight some of The Boot's favorite records from the past two years.
