Snow alerts add up in Sioux Falls’ winter maintenance budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The entirety of South Dakota just can’t seem to catch a break with the snowfall to start winter. Already the City of Sioux Falls has called three snow alerts just in December. That all is taking it’s toll on the city’s winter street maintenance budget.
GREAT BEAR NEW YEARS EVE PARTY
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you are looking for a great way to slide into 2023, the New Year’s Eve party at Great Bear Ski Valley may be the way to go. Great Bear’s New Year’s Eve event, with discounted tickets after 5 p.m. and fireworks at the top of the ski hill at midnight, to start the year off with a bang.
Dakota News Now hosting Supply Drive for Union Gospel Mission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is hosting a supply drive for the Union Gospel Mission in an effort to help the non-profit recover from severe water damage. Over the holiday season, a pipe burst on the third floor of the Union Gospel Mission’s facility, causing...
Sioux Falls businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What’s normaly a night of parties and celebrations is coming just in time for many looking to escape the winter weather, and looking to celebrate all day with New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday this year. It’s going to be...
Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive still accepting donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive is happening now. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police are competing to see which department can recruit the most blood donors. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue continues to hold a lead with 338 donors,...
Sioux Falls police offer tips on ringing in the new year safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that one of the biggest pieces of advice he can give those who plan to celebrate on New Year’s Eve is to celebrate safely. With New Year’s Eve being over the weekend this year, some are concerned...
Find indoor activities for your dogs this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With colder weather comes less time outside for your furry friends. Dog Days is providing some indoor activities for your dogs in the winter months. We spoke with Dog Days owners, Victoria, Nikki, and Karrie Schroeder, as well as General Manager Kristin Schroeder...
Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota’s triple match fundraiser Tuesday raised $65,000. Individuals can still double their impact through the end of the year. Donations made through Saturday night at midnight will be matched by Bill and Carolyn Hinks of South Dakota Furniture Mart. Feeding...
Sioux Falls specialists offer tips for making resolutions that stick
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Business owner Ashlee Ferguson and nutrition coach Melissa Eich gave guidance for following through on New Year’s resolutions Friday. Ferguson runs Queen City Concierge, an organizational and task management service in Sioux Falls. Her biggest tip for post-holiday cleaning and organization is to take it slow, tackling one project at a time.
Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You’ve seen it in the grocery store, the prices of everything continue to rise. Especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. “In August, they were rising to about $3 a dozen. End of...
Jones building businesses continue recovery after water pipe bursts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Christmas day surprise that probably felt more like a lump of coal after a water pipe burst in the Jones building in downtown Sioux Falls impacted residents and businesses. The lights are off, and the front display case remains empty at Intoxibakes...
Expect clouds, snow-covered roads and mild temps
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time if you’re headed out the door this morning. With all the snow we had fall in the southeastern part of the region yesterday, roads are still snow-covered, so you’ll need to slow down and give yourself some extra time. The good news is we should see at least a little sunshine around the region, but it will be partly to mostly cloudy through most of the day. Highs will range from the 20s in the north to the 30s in the south.
Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the west side of town, you will find a family-owned microbrewery with ties to the Twin Cities area. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota. Staff at Lupulin Brewing Company try to make an impression on local non-profits as well. Thursdays are when they donate $1 from every pour in the taproom to an organization such as Feeding South Dakota or the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. All the money raised in January will go to the pet food bank.
Restaurants prepare for 10th annual Burger Battle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle and restaurants in Sioux Falls are busy getting ready. Starting January first through the end of January people will be able to try up to thirty-two burgers from a variety of restaurants in the downtown Sioux Falls area.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mixed wintry precipitation, snow showers for some today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure will be responsible for the threat of mixed wintry precipitation for parts of the area today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union and Yankton counties until 6 PM, and for Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux, Rock, Nobles and Murray counties from 9 AM until 9 PM.
New Dairy Queen opens in Hartford
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Dairy Queen is open for business in Hartford. The new Dairy Queen lives on South Western Ave., which is just off I-90. This marks the 7th location for franchise owner Lonnie Heier. He runs Dairy Queens in several smaller communities, like Vermillion,...
Ring in the New Year with comedian Zach Dresch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Laugh in 2023 with local comedian Zach Dresch. He will be performing at Boss’ Comedy Club in Tea from 7 pm to 9 pm Friday, December 30th.
SDSU men outlast Western Illinois
Brookings Police Department searching for missing 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are requesting the public’s help locating 16 year old Grason Baxter. Grason lives in Brookings, SD but was reportedly last seen in Bruce, SD on Dec. 28, 2022. He has brown hair, is 5′4″, and weighs roughly 110lbs. If you...
