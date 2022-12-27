Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — High temperatures, drought, and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Meconopsis in Alabama (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow meconopsis in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting meconopsis is not as easy as it seems. Meconopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
onlyinark.com
10 Favorite Stories of 2022
As the publisher of OnlyInArk.com, each year I have taken a few hours in December to reflect on the most-read stories of the year and share them with you. This time I decided to reimagine my story-about-stories post to share my favorites from the past year. Some of your favorites overlap with mine, but a few may have flown under your radar. So please skim my ten favorite stories of 2022.
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in...
Central Arkansas woman receives LifeNet’s 2023 Star of Life Award
LifeNet’s Star of Life Award for the Arkansas Division was given to central Arkansas woman, Barbara Davis.
ktoy1047.com
Report: Group Works to Alleviate Arkansas Food Deserts
A recent report shows Arkansas has a "food desert" issue in urban and rural communities. Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the Arkansas Gov.'s Food Desert Working Group, which issued a report recommending steps to alleviate food insecurities in Arkansas. Kathy Webb, CEO of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, who serves as...
mypulsenews.com
Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly AddressW.I.N.S. in 2022
LITTLE ROCK – As 2022 comes to an end, I have been reflecting on my time as Governor and looking forward to what is ahead. In January, I announced my W.I.N.S. initiative for my final year as Governor. Each letter in W.I.N.S. stands for a pillar that I have focused on to boost Arkansas to success. Workforce Training, Infrastructure, New Economy Jobs, and Strengthening Arkansas Families all aim to push Arkansas to being the best place the state can be – and help Arkansas WIN.
What illnesses are spreading in Arkansas?
As Christmas gatherings are winding down, illnesses are still spreading across Arkansas. If you get sick, what sickness could you have?
Smoked Out Eats brings home-style BBQ to central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter the style of BBQ, we’ve found the best is that which has a hint of Arkansas influence. That’s exactly the case for Smoked Out [Eats], which is what it prides itself on. Using century-old recipes passed from generation to generation, Eddie...
Keep Arkansas Beautiful Hires Education Coordinator
(LITTLE ROCK) – Michael Barger has joined the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) as the education coordinator. In this role, he will be working with educators across the state to teach students the importance of environmental stewardship. Barger comes to KAB with 20 years of environmental education experience in...
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper
(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined. The Institute of Justice recently released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an updated look at the effects of occupational licensing requirements and changes in...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
thv11.com
Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Ina Thalia Smith, 820 Bennett Circle, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 20. Ouachita. Ashley R Gibbs, A/K/A Ashley R. Speers, 2250 Highway 278...
touropia.com
23 Best Things to do in Arkansas
Fittingly known as ‘The Natural State’, Arkansas boasts lots of simply spectacular scenery with cute little towns and interesting historic sights also scattered about. Due to all its diverse landscapes and pristine state parks, it really is a treat to travel around with plenty of fun outdoor activities on offer.
Comments / 0