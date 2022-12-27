Read full article on original website
How tall is Gorgc? A Dota 2 player raises questions around the streamer’s height
Ranked matches in Dota 2 don’t always have to be toxic encounters. More often than not, players will stumble upon pleasant and funny teammates that make the game a better place. Popular Dota 2 streamer Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski recently teamed up with a fan of his channel who happened...
Nadeshot explains why he hopes for ‘a string of years where CoD just flops’
Sitting at the top for so long can make anyone complacent, whether you’re a star esports player, a top esports organization, or even the creator of the most popular first-person shooter game in the world. Sometimes, the only way to prompt improvement is through failure, which is what 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag believes could help Call of Duty return to its former glory.
The 5 best Dota 2 content moments of 2022
Dota 2 is a living organism, and a lot happens throughout a calendar year. From patches to epic plays, the game continues to deliver memorable content and memories for the fans. Considering Dota 2 had one of its more successful years in recent times, the quality of content has also...
Silent but not so deadly: How the small M4A1-S nerfs have begun warping the CS:GO meta
Over a month ago, Valve dropped a short but huge announcement for an update to CS:GO. While most fans were shocked to see the Active Duty map switch and the exit of Dust II, another huge change to the game was hidden further down in the post. After dominating the...
The 5 best Dota 2 plays of 2022
Another year is scrapped off the Dota 2 calendar. Despite a few hiccups, it was one of the more action-packed competitive seasons for the game where amazing plays happened. Given the scale of the Majors and The International, professional Dota 2 players are expected to bring their A-game to each tournament. When that’s the case, fans get to watch some of the highest quality Dota 2 that’s being played in that particular moment.
Sacy locked out of his VALORANT account shortly after arriving in NA
Sentinels player Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi has pleaded for Riot’s help after he was unable to play VALORANT on his account following his move to North America. Sacy, who used to play on the Brazilian server, asked his followers on Twitter last night whether it was possible to transfer his account to North America so he can play on the VALORANT servers.
How to hunt 10 Wildlife in a single Fortnite match
Veteran fans of Epic Games’ battle royale, Fortnite, may remember the introduction of wildlife back in Chapter 2 Season 6. While initially only an aesthetic addition to Fortnite’s ever-growing map, both the population and function of the wild have changed over time. Now, sources of healing and mobility, wildlife around the shrinking map are now the subject of a weekly challenge.
Natus Vincere parts ways with CS:GO stand-in sdy and temporarily promotes academy player
Ukrainian CS:GO rifler Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev has parted ways with Natus Vincere today following a long stint as a temporary stand-in for former in-game leader Boombl4. It’s unclear at this moment who NAVI will sign to replace sdy permanently. As of now, the organization added its NAVI Junior player, Andrii “npl” Kukharskyi, to the main roster, who will be a full-time player of the org at IEM Katowice 2023 and other January events. Npl already participated in a few NAVI matches during BLAST Premier World Final 2022, though he only produced a 0.67 rating during the three maps at the event, according to HLTV.
The five most interesting CS:GO teams to follow in 2023￼
In 2022, the competition in CS:GO was fiercer than ever, with the top teams presenting a fantastic level of skill, while other squads also lived up to the challenge, handing upsets left and right. For the first half of the year, FaZe Clan reigned supreme by collecting four significant trophies...
These are the worst CS:GO roster moves of 2022
CS:GO is a game of skill and teamplay, so finding the proper blend of roles and personalities in a squad is always going to be the key to success. Not all roster changes work out, though, and sometimes the best choice is to part ways as quickly as possible. If nothing else, at least some of the damage can be mitigated that way. Still, the disappointment (and the memes) linger long after the benching.
Overwatch League fans mourn abandoned team identity after Philadelphia Fusion overhauls branding
The Philadelphia Fusion is leaving Pennsylvania for good, officially moving all operations for the Overwatch League team to Seoul, South Korea, and rebranding as the Seoul Infernal prior to the start of the 2023 season. In its official announcement, owners Comcast Spectactor, a company based in Philly, said the move...
Six CS:GO players to watch in 2023
In 2022, the CS:GO scene saw a bunch of players stepping up and delivering on many fronts–from displaying almost-perfect individual skill to carrying their teams beyond the finish line in certain tournaments. With the surge of fresh, young talents every year, who have a different approach to the game,...
These were the best Apex Legends teams of 2022
Apex Legends is a team game at its core, and the Apex Legends Global Series is that team game’s greatest stage. There is no better barometer for a team’s skill and relative strength in the game. Thankfully, 2022 was also the year that Apex returned to LAN and...
Five League of Legends teams to watch out for in 2023
As the year comes to a close, so does one of the most hectic offseasons in League of Legends history. Almost all of the defending champions roster leaving DRX, the formation of a new North American superteam, and two new organizations helming LEC spots for the upcoming season: it is time to see which teams are stacked as the dust settles on the 2022 offseason with spring splits across the globe right on the horizon.
Leaks suggest a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch might be coming
Some images emerged online today that show a rumored special edition of the OLED Nintendo Switch console featuring a design based on the upcoming game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A user named Kysen posted the images on the Famiiboard forum page earlier today. They did not...
How to travel distance using Kinetic Ore in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games in the industry, constantly introducing new features to keep its players engaged. With Chapter Four recently starting, the mysterious Kinetic Ore was added to the game. It’s an energy-transferring material that also makes the Impact Hammer such a deadly weapon and a great traversal item.
The best players in League going into 2023
A lot can change with the turn of the calendar, and with 2023 on the horizon, a lot looks different in the world of professional League of Legends. It has been a chaotic offseason with new superteams forming, the return of a certain G.O.A.T to the only place that feels right, and some very intriguing imports across the globe. With all that being said, there are a few players League fans should watch out for come next year.
Shanghai Dragons looks to rebound by bringing back title-winning coach for 2023
After a tumultuous start to the offseason for the Shanghai Dragons, with the entire player roster and coaching staff leaving while concerns about the Overwatch League’s future in China arose, the season four champions have brought at least one familiar face back for 2023. The team announced today that...
Best Lee Sin build in League of Legends
Lee Sin is one of the most iconic champions on the League of Legends roster, especially if you’re a jungler. There’s a saying that any strong jungle player has a great Lee Sin in their arsenal. This is because the champion requires great mechanical prowess, as well as an understanding of how the jungle ecosystem works. At the highest levels of play, a good Lee Sin player can single-handedly take over the early-to-mid game.
Two “Teemo’s” magic trick leads to an impressive outplay in League
Sometimes League of Legends is all about smart plays that give you an edge in the early minutes of the game. One of the League’s subreddit users, Spha358, posted yesterday an incredible outplay that Teemo and Neeko did at the beginning of their game. The two players set a trap in the top lane, which led to an early kill on Mordekaiser.
