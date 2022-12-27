ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas sports betting at record levels

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sports betting in Arkansas is setting revenue records, despite being in place for less than a year.

According to a spokesperson for the state Department of Finance and Administration, in November more than $30.5 million was bet on sports in Arkansas. The amount made November the most significant month in the state’s history for sports betting.

Saracen Casino launches new million-dollar slot machine

Previously October had been the largest month, with $26.87 million in wagers, beating September’s then-record $21.18 million figure. The November amount more than doubles the June figure for $12.6 million in bets.

Breaking down the figures for October, $20,728,897 was bet on sports using mobile apps, while the remaining $6.1 million was bet in person at the state’s three casinos. Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff led with $13,946,378 bet on sports, with the majority, $13.16 million, wagered via Saracen’s sports betting app.

DFA reports that more than $124 million has been wagered on sporting events since Jan. 1.

Online sports betting first came to Arkansas in March after a ruling by the Arkansas Racing Commission. Before that, sports wagers could only be made on casino property.

Pope County casino sees progress, still waiting on litigation and possible ballot measure

Casino gambling in Arkansas was approved in 2018.

KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

