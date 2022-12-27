Worcester set to body slam into new year with 3-day wrestling festival at White Eagle featuring 150 wrestlers, steel cage

WORCESTER – Body slams look to be an end-of-year special at the White Eagle Club, with Beyond Wrestling, a Providence-based promotion company, putting together a nine-event show across the year’s last three days.

Coined Wrestival, the three-event per day show will kick off Thursday with the first event’s bell ringing at 3 p.m. in the second-floor hall of the Green Street bar.

Drew Cordeiro, the Beyond Wrestling founder and promoter, said that about 150 professional and semi-professional wrestlers from across the country are expected to take to the ring including wrestlers from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) which is often considered to be the second largest wrestling promoter in the country behind the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

“It's a fun, safe environment,” said Cordeiro. “It's cool for people to watch the action, yell and scream. It's a cathartic experience.”

Wrestling fans have been Thursday regulars at the White Eagle since January of this year where Wrestling Open, a weekly event that features about 40 wrestlers from anywhere in the country, is held.

Cordeiro, who also promotes that event, said that Wrestling Open will be this coming Thursday’s 7 p.m. event.

“It's a huge community event. We see people from all walks of life,” said Cordeiro. “We find that a lot of people are not necessarily wrestling fans."

In the 11 p.m. Thursday event, which is called ICW: No Holds Barred, wrestlers are expected to perform in a steel cage, according to Cordeiro.

The Friday events will also start at the same times as the previous day with the 11 p.m. event — called Prestige Wrestling — featuring wrestlers from the West Coast.

Saturday's events will start earlier than the previous days, with the first bell ringing at noon and the events for the rest of the day to be held at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Local wrestler Alec Price, a crowd favorite from Boston, will be featured in at least five of the nine events, while notable AEW wrestlers Willow Nightingale and Max Caster are also expected to take on opponents.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester set to body slam into new year with 3-day wrestling festival at White Eagle featuring 150 wrestlers, steel cage