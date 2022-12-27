ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Ex-Red Sox Player's Daughter Arrested For Concealing Location Of Newborn

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6y8e_0jvhnrPE00
Alexandra Eckersley Photo Credit: Manchester Police Department

A brand-new mother misled police about the location of her newborn child, leaving the baby alone in the woods for nearly an hour, according to officials.

Police were alerted that a woman had given birth in the woods near an ice rink in Manchester, NH on Monday, Dec. 26 around 12:40 a.m., according to Manchester Police Department. Officials located the mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, who withheld the baby's location for nearly an hour.

Officers found the baby after Eckersley eventually directed officials to her child's location. The newborn was treated by EMTs and hospitalized.

Eckersley is the adopted daughter of Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley, according to the Concord Monitor. She was diagnosed with a mental illness at age two and homeless since 2018, the news outlet reports.

The new mother was arrested on an outstanding, unrelated warrant for endangering the welfare of a child, officials said.

She has been previously arrested for charges related to possessing methamphetamine, failing to appear in court, and improperly disposing of human waste, according to New Hampshire Patch.

Eckersley was arrested on the felony charge of reckless conduct due to this most recent incident.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 20

ISTANDFORTHEANTHEM
3d ago

I'm sure Dennis has tried his best to help her but based on the drug use and everything else sometimes you just have to walk away..Lifelong heartache..He dosn't deserve that

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘Unhappy’ Massachusetts man shoots fiancée’s father, mother and sister for living with him, officials say

A Massachusetts man shot his fiancée’s father, mother and sister because he was unhappy they were staying with him, before dying by suicide, authorities said.According to a statement by the Bristol County district attorney’s office, police got a call at around 3am on Wednesday in Fall River about a shooting.The statement said the woman called 911 and said her fiancé had just shot members of her family and then taken his own life at the man’s home in 511 Bank Street. The suspect, identified by the district attorney’s office as 25-year-old Christopher Jean Baptiste, was later pronounced dead at...
FALL RIVER, MA
Daily Voice

Baltimore Rapper Among Six Indicted For Racketeering After Several Women Killed

A Baltimore rapper is one of six people who have been indicted on federal racketeering charges, including murder and murder-for-hire plots, reports WBFF. Davante Harrison, also known as rapper "YGG Tay", is already serving a 15 year sentence for gun and drug charges. The new indictment ties the rapper to the Black Guerilla Family gang, accusing him of paying a gang member to kill a person who owed him money and drugs, the outlet continues.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
441K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy