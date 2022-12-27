Ex-Red Sox Player's Daughter Arrested For Concealing Location Of Newborn

Alexandra Eckersley Photo Credit: Manchester Police Department

A brand-new mother misled police about the location of her newborn child, leaving the baby alone in the woods for nearly an hour, according to officials.

Police were alerted that a woman had given birth in the woods near an ice rink in Manchester, NH on Monday, Dec. 26 around 12:40 a.m., according to Manchester Police Department. Officials located the mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, who withheld the baby's location for nearly an hour.

Officers found the baby after Eckersley eventually directed officials to her child's location. The newborn was treated by EMTs and hospitalized.

Eckersley is the adopted daughter of Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley, according to the Concord Monitor. She was diagnosed with a mental illness at age two and homeless since 2018, the news outlet reports.

The new mother was arrested on an outstanding, unrelated warrant for endangering the welfare of a child, officials said.

She has been previously arrested for charges related to possessing methamphetamine, failing to appear in court, and improperly disposing of human waste, according to New Hampshire Patch.

Eckersley was arrested on the felony charge of reckless conduct due to this most recent incident.

