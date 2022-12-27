Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
nbc16.com
Mapleton residents without water again
MAPLETON, Ore. — More than 200 homes and businesses in Mapleton endured their fourth day without water Thursday. Vanessa West, Mapleton Water and Sewage Board Secretary, says the recent power outage and ice/snow storm has created more leaks in the pipes, which have now completely dried up, leaving residents without water.
kezi.com
'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year
EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
nbc16.com
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
Klamath Falls News
Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
‘Severe crosswinds’ topple semi, pin vehicles on Newport bridge
Three people were hospitalized after severe wind toppled a semi on Newport's Yaquina Bay Bridge -- pinning a car and pickup truck, according to the Newport Police Department.
kptv.com
Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
nbc16.com
After a week of chaos, Southwest Airlines 'returns to normal'
EUGENE, Ore. — Following a week where Southwest Airlines canceled upwards of 15,000 flights, things look to be returning to normal for the airline giant. As of Friday morning, roughly 1 percent of Southwest's flights had been canceled, or delayed. According to FlightAware, only 41 flights in total had...
nbc16.com
Man arrested after leading police on wild car chase, dancing in the street, and more
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of running from officers from four police agencies is in custody after a wild car chase. On December 29, 2022, at around 9:21 a.m., the Oregon State Police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving recklessly on I-5. An Oregon State Trooper located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.
iheart.com
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
nbc16.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting on Porter Road
BLODGETT, Ore. — On Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Porter Road in Blodgett, Oregon. According to a press release from BCSO, the caller had stated to officials that he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living there.
kpic
Mystery 'booms' heard in McMinnville and surrounding towns, officials have no explanation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Several KATU viewers have told us that they have heard several loud booms around the McMinnville area over the last couple of days. Videos submitted to KATU show the loud noises being picked up by doorbell and house cameras around the area. KATU News reached out...
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Family Searching for Missing Son
A Klamath Falls Family has been searching for their 22 year old son since December 18th. Steven Mainwaring was last seen in the general area of Alsea, OR. He is believed to be driving a dark navy blue 1994 Ford Bronco with liscence plate number 196LRU. Steven is 6’2″, weighs 185 and has blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 541-766-6911.
A racial slur was painted on the front of a West Linn home. Neighbors say it was the woman who lives there
WEST LINN, Ore. — The West Linn Police Department is investigating after a racial slur was painted on the front of a house facing a busy Sunset Avenue, which neighbors first saw on Christmas morning. Multiple neighbors told KGW they believe the woman who lives at the house painted...
nbc16.com
Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot
BLODGETT, Ore. -- A man and a woman are recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident Thursday morning that has several law enforcement agencies investigating, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Porter Road in Blodgett at about 5:15 a.m. on December...
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hours
EUGENE, Oreg. - Following dozens of car accidents between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, officials are urging caution and encouraging people to avoid driving if possible.
Channel 6000
The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
Comments / 0