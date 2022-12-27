Read full article on original website
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Hall of Fame QB takes funny swipe at Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan is still catching heat, even on his day off. Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon spoke this week with Minnesota Vikings writer Chris Tomasson. Moon, a former Viking, said he was happy to see Minnesota’s huge comeback on the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago. The jaw-dropping comeback was the biggest in NFL... The post Hall of Fame QB takes funny swipe at Matt Ryan appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
X-Factors for Raiders vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders don't have anything tangible to play for over these next two games, but that doesn't mean some players still don't have something to gain. There are multiple Raiders who can benefit from a big game, starting at the most important position on the field. Jarrett Stidham.
Cowboys Eye NFC East Race: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Practicing, Playing?
The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFC East title as well as the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs all but wrapped up. They still need a win against the New Orleans Saints Sunday or over the New York Giants in Week 18 - or for the Dallas Cowboys to lose against the Commanders - to make it official.
College Football Championship: TV, time, kickoff, line
TCU and either Ohio State or Georgia will play in the CFP final will be held at Sofi Stadium in Ingelwood, Calif., on Jan. 9
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out for Steelers Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game when the Ravens play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Jackson injured his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos and has missed 12 straight practices. That means that Tyler Huntley will get his...
Has Dan Moore Played Steelers Out Of Drafting Left Tackle?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't end up with a top-10 draft pick like many believed early in the season. Unless they make a magical playoff run, this team should sit roughly in the 15-20 range of the 2023 NFL Draft, which makes a lot of sense for a number of positions.
Zeke Streak! WATCH: TD Gives Cowboys Lead Over Titans
The Dallas Cowboys are off and running inside Nissan Stadium for Thursday night's contest with the Tennessee Titans. Playing without Pro Bowl selection and leading rusher Tony Pollard (thigh), it's the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas' backfield - and he's delivered. Given seven carries on the first two drives, Elliott's...
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Roberts, Tight End, Merrimack Warriors
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By John Glennon Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
Clinton-Dix Tackles New Phase of Football Career
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired on Friday as a member of the team that drafted him in the first-round in 2014. He’s staying involved in the game as director of player development on coach Nick Saban’s staff at his alma mater, Alabama. It was an opportunity he said stemmed from his return to Tuscaloosa as part of a reunion for the Crimson Tide’s 2012 national championship team. While there, he met with some of his academic advisors.
NFL Draft Profile: Kazmeir Allen, Wide Receiver, UCLA Bruins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen’s 6.5 yards ...
Report: NFL Decides Not to Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. for Hard Hit
Chargers star safety Derwin James will reportedly not face suspension from the NFL after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the Chargers’ 20–3 victory against the Colts on Monday Night Football. While the league agreed on the personal foul call of unnecessary roughness against...
Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Predictions
BALTIMORE — The pundits are mixed with the Ravens and Steelers predictions in Week 17. Analysis: "The Ravens have already qualified for the playoffs but likely need a win to stay in contention for the AFC North title. The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory. The Ravens managed to edge the Steelers on the road in the first meeting by playing solid defense and running the football. They'll stick to the script in the rematch."
New Packers Receiver Marches to Beat of Own Drums
GREEN BAY, Wis. – New Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton is a talented man who comes from a talented family. At Rutgers, he caught 164 passes and earned all-Big Ten honors as a team captain during his senior season. After training with Christian Watson, Melton ran his 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at the Scouting Combine, making him the eighth-fastest player at the event.
Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Odds, TNF Best Bets & Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Dak Prescott and the surging Dallas Cowboys still have the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC in their sights as they travel to Nashville to face Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in the Week 17 edition of Thursday Night Football.
Saquon Barkley: Giants Know What They Need to Do to Win Sunday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been following the lead of head coach Brian Daboll in refusing to put the cart before the horse when it comes to any talk of the playoffs. But at the same time, like the rest of his teammates and coaches, Barkley knows...
New York Giants Mailbag: More on Daniel Jones
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. John, Derek Carr has had...
Cowboys vs. Bills in Super Bowl, Predicts ESPN Simulator; Who Wins?
FRISCO - No disrespect to ESPN's "computer simulations,'' but these sort of exercises can only output results that are reflective of what the computer has been fed. Junk in, junk out. ... though we bet fans of the Dallas Cowboys hope this isn't "junk'' ... and we're confident fans of the Buffalo Bills believe it is not "junk'' at all.
