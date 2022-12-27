ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday

JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
JONESBORO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Water Authority reporting leaks, strain to system

McDONOUGH — Water leaks due to freezing temperatures are straining the Henry County Water Authority’s ability to supply water throughout the county. Similar to problems in Clayton and Butts counties, HCWA is reporting a number of water leaks and burst pipes along with unchecked flowing water due to empty homes and businesses.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta City Schools works to repair damage after pipes rupture

MARIETTA, Ga. - A community has pulled together ensure water damaged schools in Cobb County can open on time for students next week. After pipes ruptured in two Marietta City Schools during the freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend, administrators say they are blown away by the help they are getting to put everything back together.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured after overnight house fire in Smyrna

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight house fire in the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. According to the fire department, they received a call about a fire with entrapment at 12:24 a.m. Upon arrival, they located the fire victim inside...
SMYRNA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man dies in single vehicle crash in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died in a single-car crash in Monroe County. According to police, 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson was driving on Taylor Road when his Chevrolet Avalanche turned off the road. The car hit several trees and overturned multiple times. Stinson was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
KENNESAW, GA

