Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton progresses on water line issues while boil advisory remains
Clayton officials said Thursday they were making progress fixing water main breaks that brought several parts of the cou...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
fox5atlanta.com
Officials say water is back on for most Clayton County water customers
Top Clayton County officials say the water is back on after days of problems for thousands of residents. Many have been without water since Christmas as the cold weather caused leaks and burst pipes.
Clayton News Daily
Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday
JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This is inhumane.’ Halsten at Vinings apartment residents still without water
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Residents at the Halsten at Vining Apartment Complex said they have been without water for nearly seven days because of the holiday freeze. The water issues have them feeling drained and unhappy and they said the property management company is not making a sufficient effort to address the problem.
1 dead, 1 injured in Cobb County house fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Smyrna fire investigators are working a fatal fire at a Cobb County home. Earlier Friday morning, investigators confirmed that one person is dead and another was injured in a house fire on Cooper Lake Court overnight. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was LIVE in Cobb County...
Leaks at empty buildings making water outage worse, Clayton County officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority needs the community's help to find leaks in unoccupied properties. County leaders are asking the public to report any leaks they see while they're out. Staff with the water authority continue to come across unreported line breaks at vacant commercial properties, worsening water pressure in the area, they said.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Early morning fire at a business shut down parts of S. Madison Friday morning
MONROE, GA (Dec. 30, 2022) Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at a business building in the 1200 block of S Madison Ave in the early morning hours of Friday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said S. Madison Ave was closed for a while as crews battled the blaze.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County December 31: dense morning fog, possible afternoon thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Saturday, December 31, due to a dense fog advisory in the morning and possible scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend and continuing until Thursday. What is in the statement?. The statement gives...
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Water Authority reporting leaks, strain to system
McDONOUGH — Water leaks due to freezing temperatures are straining the Henry County Water Authority’s ability to supply water throughout the county. Similar to problems in Clayton and Butts counties, HCWA is reporting a number of water leaks and burst pipes along with unchecked flowing water due to empty homes and businesses.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta City Schools works to repair damage after pipes rupture
MARIETTA, Ga. - A community has pulled together ensure water damaged schools in Cobb County can open on time for students next week. After pipes ruptured in two Marietta City Schools during the freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend, administrators say they are blown away by the help they are getting to put everything back together.
fox5atlanta.com
Boil Water advisory remains in effect for 2 parts of DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
'Just in shock': Atlanta area residents react to boil water advisory
ATLANTA — Carol Yancey of the Atlanta metro area was planning to spend a festive Christmas holiday with her large extended family. But she said the threat of possibly contaminated water in Clayton County ended her holiday plans. Boil water notices were issued last weekend and this week in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured after overnight house fire in Smyrna
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight house fire in the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. According to the fire department, they received a call about a fire with entrapment at 12:24 a.m. Upon arrival, they located the fire victim inside...
Clayton townhomes burn to the ground because firefighters don’t have enough water pressure
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — At least six units of a townhome complex in Clayton County burned to the ground early Wednesday morning after firefighters were faced with no available water due to frozen pipes. The fire started early Wednesday morning at the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road just south...
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man dies in single vehicle crash in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died in a single-car crash in Monroe County. According to police, 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson was driving on Taylor Road when his Chevrolet Avalanche turned off the road. The car hit several trees and overturned multiple times. Stinson was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake
Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
Comments / 0